Lone Peak maintained its lead in Region 4 and stayed unbeaten in league play with a 53-47 win against Skyridge on Tuesday.
Makale Easton led three Lone Peak players in double figures with 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Abby Conlee had 14 points for the Knights (5-0 Region 4, 12-4 overall) and Jane Leroy added 12.
Ally Blackham led Skyridge – the No. 2 in the 6A RPI – with 17 points. The Falcons, who came into the game 141 3-pointers, struggled to find their range from distance and made just four triples in the game.
Skyridge’s full court pressure propelled the visitors into an early lead by Easton dropped in a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and draw Lone Peak to within 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Knights took a slim 28-27 lead into halftime and outscored Skyridge 13-2 in the third quarter. Kailey Woolston had a 3-point play in the middle of the run and Leroy drained a 3-pointer for a 41-29 Lone Peak lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Brook Lundell battled inside for a couple of baskets as Skyridge erupted on a 9-0 run to start the fourth, closing to within three at 41-38. Conlee stopped the Falcons’ momentum with a 3-point play for a 44-38 Lone Peak lead and the Knights held on for the victory.
Lone Peak will host Westlake on Friday and Skyridge (3-2, 13-4) will be at Corner Canyon.