Coaches worry about how their team is going to perform when they face adversity.
Nancy Warner and the Lone Peak Knights got a crash course in that problem on Friday night against Pleasant Grove.
The Knights leading scorer, Kailey Woolston, picked up her third foul just five minutes into the first quarter and spent the majority of the game on the sideline.
Wooston returned in the fourth quarter and made four pressure free throws with under a minute to play to help secure a 34-28 victory.
“Unfortunately, Kailey got some calls against her right from the beginning and that forced us to have her on the bench,” Warner said. “She was able to stay engaged and the rest of the team was able to do what they needed to fight through every play.”
Sophomore point guard Makeili Ika, who led the Knights with 10 points, worked hard to settle her team down with Woolston on the bench.
“When our top scorer went out, I thought we needed to do it for her,” Ika said. “She’s gone out and carried us in a lot of games this year. We needed to help her out and get the win.”
Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove came in as two of the hottest teams in the state. The Knights – No. 2 in the state’s 6A RPI -- had won 10 straight games since losing their opener to Class 6A No. 1 Herriman. The Vikings had won six games in a row coming into Friday’s contest.
With Woolston out, Pleasant Grove took advantage. Harley Manire made a jumper and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to get the Vikings out to an 11-6 lead with 4:35 to play in the second quarter. The home team rallied and Maile Hunt scored inside to tie the game at 13-all at the half.
Woolston came back into the game in the third quarter and Teuila Nawahine made back-to-back buckets, including a 3-pointer, and Lone Peak moved to a 20-17 lead. But Woolston picked up foul number four just moments later. A 3-point play by PG’s Chloe Rutter brought the Vikings to within one at 21-20. A Hunt basket kept the Knights with a 23-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Eva Ongoongaotau’s 3-pointer tied the game at 25-all with 4:18 to play, but Ika answered back with a long distance triple of her own to push Lone Peak back in front 28-25. Brooklyn Fely battled inside for a 3-point play to draw PG to within two, 30-28, with 2:13 remaining. But the Knights defense stiffened and Woolston brought Lone Peak home with four clutch free throws in the final minute.
Our defense was better,” Ika said. “We took it to heart to play together. We paid attention to our coaches during time outs, just the little things so we could execute on the court and get the win.”
The Knights moved to 3-0 in Region 4 play and 12-1 overall. Woolston, who averages better than 20 points per game, scored just six.
This team is super resilient,” Warner said. “They are fighters and they want to win. Every day they come ready to do all those things in practice. They are hungry and want to keep learning and they just love the game. They love playing together and what that’s doing for them is being able to have fun and enjoy the process as we focus on goals that we want to get better at each day. It’s fun to watch them compete together.”
Lone Peak plays at Corner Canyon next Tuesday. Ongoongaotau led Pleasant Grove (2-1, 8-6) with 13 points. The Vikings will travel to Skyridge next Tuesday.