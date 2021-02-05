Lone Peak coach Nancy Warner says she sometimes forgets that guards Kailey Woolston and Makeili Ika are just sophomores.
The two youngsters stepped up and played big in crunch time on Friday to help secure a key 44-38 Region 4 victory against Westlake in Highland.
“I wouldn’t want anyone else out there,” Warner said. “They’re great. The way they lead this team is huge. Their leadership speaks volumes on the court. They are capable of handling the pressure, making smart passes, knock down free throws and hit crucial shots.”
All of those qualities were on display as the Knights held off a tall, athletic Westlake squad for a second time this season. Woolston scored 24 points to lead all scorers and Ika added 13. Down the stretch, Woolston made four key free throws and helped run out the clock by playing keep away. Ika made two drives through the teeth of the Thunder zone defense in the fourth quarter for critical baskets and on defense forced two turnovers late after Westlake had closed to within two points.
“We were missing one of our key players tonight (Teuila Nawahine) and we had to step up for her,” Woolston said. “Coming off a loss to Skyridge, we had to bring the energy. Our defense always fuels our offense. We trust everyone on the team to do their job. We all have our roles and we executed in this game tonight.”
Ika scored the first six points of the game on a 3-pointer and a 3-point play. Lone Peak never trailed in the game but Westlake never lost contact. The Knights led 13-8 after one quarter and took a 25-18 lead late in the second. Jill Lundgren dropped in a 3-pointer for the Thunder to cut the halftime deficit to 25-21.
Woolston converted a 4-point play to start the third and Lone Peak took a 29-21 lead. Early in the fourth, Pyper Jacobs scored inside and Hallie Hester dropped in a triple to trim the Knights lead to 36-34. Ika’s key drives gave Lone Peak a small cushion and Woolston, who was 10 of 10 from the foul line, made the lead hold up.
Westlake scored to cut the lead to 42-38 with 37 seconds remaining and called time out. Woolston, Ika and their teammates moved the ball so well the Thunder couldn’t commit a foul until on four seconds remained.
“Everyone on this team can handle pressure,” Woolston said. “Everybody can handle the ball. We work hard and we all love the game, so we have really good chemistry.”
Warner added: “I think especially in the second half we were a lot more patient against their zone. We were able to spread them out a bit, which allowed Mekeili to penetrate and get those layups down the middle. So it was huge for us to have patience. We have the ability to pass, work together and take what the defense was giving us.”
Lone Peak (5-1 Region 4, 14-2 overall) is the No. 4 team in the 6A RPI. The Knights will travel to Pleasant Grove next Tuesday.
Jacobs topped Westlake (3-3, 11-6) with 12 points, The Thunder will host Corner Canyon next Tuesday.