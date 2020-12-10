Maple Mountain head girls basketball Cory Green said he is following in the footsteps of his mentor with what he is building with his squad in 2020.
Since his mentor, legendary Provo boys basketball coach Craig Drury, has more state titles than anyone in Utah history (8), it’s not a bad legacy to follow.
“I’ve got to give props to my former mentor, Craig Drury,” Green said after Thursday’s game against Westlake in Spanish Fork. “I’ve taken a page out of his book. We want to control the tempo and play solid defense.”
That’s the script the Golden Eagles followed to defeat Lehi on Tuesday and it worked against when Maple Mountain held off the Thunder Thursday night, securing the 44-41 win.
“I’m really proud of how we have played in the last two games,” Green said. “I’m proud of how we have executed what we are trying to do. We hit the reset button last week after losing to Bountiful and with just one or two practices we were able to shift what we are going to be doing. I thought we controlled the tempo really well tonight and were patient on offense.”
Maple Mountain never led by more than six points, but the Golden Eagles also never trailed.
In that type of a close battle, it was almost fitting the way the final possessions went.
Maple Mountain’s defense did just enough and even though Westlake had two chances to tie with 3-point looks in the final few seconds, the Thunder couldn’t get either to drop.
“We have to shoot the ball better,” Westlake head coach Mike O’Connor said. “We can’t be 2-of-22 from the 3-point line. We are way better than that.”
He credited Maple Mountain for making things hard on the talented Thunder post players, although junior forward Jill Lundgren still led the team with 14 points and senior forward Susan Fano added 10 points.
“They sagged in and tried to take our strength away,” O’Connor said. “We missed a lot of good looks, but we still ended up shooting 55% on 2-pointers. We still had our chances.”
Green said he was pleased with how his players battled as a team on the defensive end.
“We wanted to keep in front of them and rebound the ball, limit their possessions as much as we could,” Green said. “Help-side defense was a big key for us. I thought junior guard Sheridan Liggett and senior forward Kenley Nelson did a great job. It’s no secret that we are undersized and we have to find ways to negate that.”
Liggett was also key for the Maple Mountain offense as she led all scorers with 19 points, including knocking down three big 3-pointers. Nelson chipped in eight points although much of her effort was put into playing defense and rebounding.
Both the Golden Eagles and the Thunder believe they have a lot of room for improvement.
“We made some mistakes that make a coach rip his hair out,” Green said. “But then you step back and realize the preseason has been compressed and we had virtually no offseason (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Here we are. You are going to see those mistakes, even from returning starters, because they haven’t had the chance to get settled in on the court. I’m looking forward to the break because we will actually be able to get a few practices in.”
O’Connor said his squad needs to regroup and find more energy.
“We have to play with more urgency,” O’Connor said. “I didn’t think our energy was where it needed to be tonight. We had a good week of preparation but we have to keep doing better. Next week is a tough week for us.”
Maple Mountain (2-1) now turns around and heads on the road to play at Pleasant Grove on Friday at 7 p.m., while Westlake (2-2) next plays at Salem Hills on Monday at 6 p.m.