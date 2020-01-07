Any girls basketball team that faces Provo has to be able to stay composed in the face of relentless defensive intensity.
Maple Mountain hosted the Bulldogs Tuesday evening and although the Golden Eagles certainly didn’t play a clean game, the home team used its own strong defense to earn the 49-41 win.
“Defense is something we’ve hung our hat on,” Maple Mountain head coach Cory Green said. “We’ve been a little disappointed in our defense in the last three or four years. There was a time we took a lot of a pride in holding teams down. We’ve re-emphasized that this year and I think it is showing. It’s a way to always give yourself a chance even if the shots aren’t falling.”
The Golden Eagles surged in front early and never trailed, building a 9-2 advantage to start the game.
Maple Mountain led by as many as 12 points in the first half before Provo made a couple of runs – one at the end of the first half and start of the second while the other was in the final minutes — to get within striking distance.
The visitors had multiple opportunities to narrow the gap and keep the momentum, but the Golden Eagles played tough on the defensive end and eventually made enough plays to put the game away.
“We shot terrible, especially in the first half,” Bulldog head coach Amanda Barker said. “You can work through that but it’s hard to believe when you don’t see the ball going in. We had shots late but they are a competitive team and we knew that they were going to show up too.”
Maple Mountain was led by 19 points from sophomore guard Sheridan Liggett, while senior Lexi Owens added 11 points. Provo was paced by nine points apiece from juniors Katy Clark and Bela Andersen.
Green said he is happy his team stayed unbeaten in Region 8 action but knows there is a lot the Golden Eagles can improve on.
“This was a good win,” Green said. “Provo turned it into a scrappy game. We handled the pressure OK but it changed what players see on the floor. We have to rebound better. We played some great defense but then we have to close it out by getting a rebound. But if we keep teams in check, we can play with anyone and we have a number of players who can step up on any given night.”
Barker hopes to see her team bounce back from the loss and continue to get better.
“The most important thing for us is to show up every day to compete,” Barker said. “I want them to come out, work hard and be good teammates. When we do that, we are hard to beat.”
Maple Mountain (5-3, 2-0) next plays at rival Spanish Fork on Friday, while Provo (4-5, 1-1) hosts Salem Hills the same day.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.