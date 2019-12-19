When a girls basketball team has a number of talented players, sometimes it can find itself struggling because the athletes are trying to do too much.
That’s why Mountain View head coach Gentry Dickerson’s message to her Bruins before Thursday’s home game against crosstown rival Timpanogos was to lock in on the simple things.
“We talked about doing the little things because when we do those we play well and show what Bruin basketball is all about,” Dickerson said. “We talked about not forcing shots but getting to the basket for layups or getting open looks. On defense we talked about pointing to our man, a form of communication that then let us help each other. I’m happy with we played.”
Mountain View used those fundamentals to put together a big 16-2 run in the first half to seize control, then kept at it to prevent the Timberwolves from coming back as the Bruins got the 55-39 win.
“We did a good job of staying composed,” Mountain View senior Sami Suguturaga said. “We are very team-oriented this year and we kept the energy up together. I feel like that helps build us up.”
The Bruins led 8-6 midway through the first quarter when they made their big push.
With scoring from Suguturaga, senior forward Nicole Riley and junior guard Mackenzie Breiter, Mountain View extended the lead to 24-8 by midway through the second quarter.
“We got layups and some and-1 chances,” Dickerson said. “At the other end we didn’t let them get offensive rebounds during that stretch and getting just one shot can kill a team.”
The Bruins have had some tough times early in the season, so Suguturaga said being able to play with a lead was key.
“It was a big confidence boost for the team,” the Mountain View senior said. “It changed the momentum and helped us keep it, which gave us a lot more energy.”
Although the Bruins had a comfortable 17-point edge at halftime, Timpanogos wasn’t going to concede defeat. The Timberwolves ramped up the intensity in the third quarter and forced a number of Bruin fouls, turnovers and missed shots.
But Mountain View’s defense stayed steady, keeping the visitors from getting the lead under 13 points the rest of the way.
“We got into our own heads at the beginning of the second half and our coach called a timeout, telling us to get back to doing the little things,” Suguturaga said. “We went out and did what we needed to do.”
Dickerson explained that her guards didn’t allow easy cuts which kept Timpanogos from getting in rhythm.
“Our guard were very physical,” Dickerson said. “I think it worth them out and and made it hard for them to get back in the game.”
Suguturaga and freshman Sydney White led the way for the Bruins as they scored 15 points apiece, while Riley added 12.
Senior Lavender Rainey led a balanced Timpanogos scoring effort with nine points.
The win moves Mountain View to 1-1 in Region 7 action and was a nice bounce-back after a tough loss to Timpview on Tuesday.
“We lost a lot of games in the preseason but these girls are resilient,” Dickerson said. “The break will be good for us, both body and mind. We’ll be able to take some time to hone in on some things we need to work on.”
The Bruins (3-8, 1-1) next play a non-region game at Cyprus on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m., while Timpanogos (2-3, 0-1) will need to rebound quickly as it faces West at the Corner Canyon Winter Classic on Friday at 3:15 p.m.