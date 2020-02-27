Before the Mountain View girls basketball team took the floor Thursday evening's 5A semifinal game against Highland at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, the video board played a special message from Air Force lieutenant Mitchell Riley.
His sister, Bruin senior forward Nicole Riley, couldn't keep the emotions down as her brother -- who is deployed overseas -- sent his best wishes to her and the team.
In the end, Mountain View wasn't able to keep its magical state playoff run going as the Rams made the big plays down the stretch to get the 54-45 win over the Bruins.
But Mountain View head coach Gentry Dickerson said Mitchell Riley's message reminded everyone where even a state semifinal game fits in the grand scheme of things.
"That was really cool," Dickerson said. "There is more to life than basketball. That's an experience the family will cherish. It was a cool moment that they can remember forever."
The Bruins gave Highland a tough game, rallying from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to get within three with time winding down.
Unlike in previous upset wins over Farmington and Viewmont, however, Mountain View went cold in the final minutes and the Rams were able to put the game away.
"Highland is a good team that stuck to their principles and hit some big shots," Dickerson said. "Our girls did their best to stick to our game plan and they kept fighting to the end."
Bruin senior forward Sami Suguturaga led the way for Mountain View with 17 points, while freshman guard Sydney White added 13 points.
Highland forward Sosefina Langi paced her team with 19 points.
Even though Mountain View fell just short of getting to the state championship game, Dickerson said she was thrilled with the way her girls played at the end of the year.
"We talked all season about focusing on getting better but we finally said it was now about going out and doing it," Dickerson said. "It was do-or-die in the playoffs. When every girls gives 100 percent, it's easy to make a run. They gave everything they had."
She lauded the way the Bruins were committed to the the team.
"I'm incredibly happy with what they've done," Dickerson said. "They bought into the culture. I taught them a lot of new things but they went all in."
Highland now advances to the 5A title game where the Rams will face Springville. That game is scheduled to be played at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Saturday at 11 a.m.