When region rivals meet in the first round of the playoffs, you can throw out the seedings and the season records because it’s a win-or-go-home mentality.
Tuesday night in the opening round of the 6A girls basketball state tournament, Region 6 rivals American Fork and Pleasant Grove battled in front of the blue and white clad Vikings fans.
Despite Pleasant Grove being seeded 11th, and having beat the Cavemen in the previous two meetings, the Cavemen took their first lead with 5:57 left in the game at 29-28.
“We knew coming in that American Fork is a really good team,” Pleasant Grove head coach Jeanine Reeves said. “They are in our region, and most of their games have been close, so this was a scary game for me. Them coming in here, with nothing to lose, they played very well.”
After a timeout, Vikings senior Eva Ongoongotau took control, driving to the basket, and leading Pleasant Grove to a 12-4 run to give the Vikings a close 41-36 victory.
“When (American Fork) took the lead, we needed to calm down on offense,” Reeves said. “We need to get (Ongoongotau) involved. American Fork was playing her tough on defense, but she really let loose and started to play her game. Once you get her going it’s really hard to stop her. Not only did she hit some big baskets for us, but had great assists as well.”
Ongoongotau led the Vikings with 13 points, while Addi Coon scored nine points. Kam Christensen scored seven points, but was a key spark for the Vikings on defense.
“Kam played the defensive game of her life tonight.” Reeves said. “She was guarding American Fork’s best shooter Calli Condie, and she had a lot of tips and steals in our press defense.”
Condie still led the Cavemen with 10 points, including a 3-pointer where she got fouled, and made the free throw in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 23.
Sav Stringham added eight points for American Fork in the loss, but was aggressive in the paint.
Pleasant Grove has to prepare quickly, as the Vikings play at No. 6-seeded Davis in the second round of the 6A girls basketball playoffs on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Two two teams met to begin the season — a game that Pleasant Grove lost by three — and the Vikings are looking forward to the rematch.
“We only had one practice under our belt the first time we played Davis,” Reeves said. “We have been looking forward to playing them all year. We are going to watch film and have practice on Wednesday, and then we are going to play our hearts out on Thursday.”