Sometimes it’s best for high school girls basketball players to not take too long to think but instead just to go out and play.
Pleasant Grove sophomore guard Emily Diehl hasn’t played many varsity minutes this year but with foul trouble and injuries limiting the Vikings, she got sent out there with her team trailing by one in the final minute of a monumental Region 4 showdown at Skyridge.
When she got the ball open on the left side of the court, though, she didn’t hesitate. She set her feet and let it fly.
The shot was quite a bit offline — so much so that it ricocheted perfectly off the backboard and in for a 3-point bank shot and gave the Vikings the lead for good. Pleasant Grove added a couple of free throws to secure the wild 47-43 win.
“We actually brought Emily in for defense because she is one of our quickest players,” Viking head coach Jeanine Reeves said. “That play wasn’t for her to shoot but she went out there and banked it in.”
Pleasant Grove senior forward Emma Osguthorpe said she didn’t think the shot was going in.
“I saw it go up so I was trying to get there for the rebound,” Osguthorpe said. “But then it banked in. We just had to stick it out.”
Skyridge had a chance to tie or take the lead on its final possession but the Vikings limited their options until a foul was called. The free throw bounced out, however, and Osguthorpe secured the rebound and the win.
“It felt so good,” Osguthorpe said. “We needed to put four quarters together and it was close but we pulled it out.”
For most of the first three quarters, Pleasant Grove was in control.
The Viking defense made things tough on the Falcon shooters and Pleasant Grove led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for the visitors was junior guard Addi Coon, who only tallied two points on the scoreboard but was titanic for the Vikings with her defense and her ballhandling.
“She played awesome defense,” Reeves said. “With our point guard, Kenna Sparks, out with an injury, Addi also had to have a lot of responsibility for taking care of the ball against their pressure. That was a lot to do but she did great.”
Osguthorpe added that Coon was also a calming presence for the team, helping them stay focused even after turnovers or other mistakes.
But Skyridge wasn’t going to go down without a fight and ramped up the intensity.
With Pleasant Grove having had junior guard Eva Ongoongotau foul out early in the final quarter, the Falcons started wearing down the Vikings and finding some creases.
Skyridge went on a 17-3 run to turn the 13-point deficit into a one-point lead — but Diehl came through with the big shot and Pleasant Grove got the win.
Osguthorpe and senior Andra Hancock led the way for the Vikings with 12 points apiece, while Falcon junior guard Ally Blackham paced her squad with 18 points.
Pleasant Grove (11-5, 2-2) next host Westlake on Jan. 28, while Skyridge (13-3, 3-1) will try to bounce back when it plays at Lone Peak on the same night.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.