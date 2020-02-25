Through three quarters of play in Tuesday nights's 5A quarterfinal game against Highland at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, the Salem Hills girls basketball team had only managed to score 15 points.
The Skyhawks turned things around in the final frame, rallying from a double-digit deficit to tie the Rams -- but they just couldn't make the plays down the stretch.
Highland barely held on, making some key free throws late to beat Salem Hills, 34-30.
"Defensively both teams played lights out," Skyhawk head coach Kyle Francom said. "It felt like a game from the 1950s. We went on a run and battled back. We had our chances."
Salem Hills was led by 14 points from senior forward Brooke Vance.
Francom said he can't say enough about his five seniors.
"They just committed to the program and gave everything they had," Francom said. "This group was together for a long time. They will always have a special place in my heart. They are just really, really great kids."