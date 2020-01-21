In a game that featured seven ties and 14 lead changes, Lone Peak’s shooting touch was the difference.
The Knights made 13 3-point shots, including a pair of huge fourth-quarter bombs from Jared Jensen, to hold off Pleasant Grove on Tuesday 80-77 in a critical Region 4 matchup in Highland.
Lone Peak led 59-53 to open the fourth quarter but the Vikings went on a quick 8-0 run to grab a 61-59 lead. The Knights led 64-63 when Jensen dropped in back-to-back triples for a 70-63 advantage they would never relinquish.
“I think at end of the day, we just hit some shots,” Lone Peak coach Rob Ross said. “Pleasant Grove is such a well-disciplined defensive team. Our shots were fairly deep and happened to go in. You don’t get anything easy when you play PG. And Jared, I was really happy for him. He does a great job with other aspects of the game but tonight he just came out and played with a ton of confidence. He knocked down some really, really big shots.”
Jensen wasn’t alone in making big shots. Junior center Cameron Brimhall — who had 19 points last Friday in a win against American Fork — led Lone Peak with 20 points and Corbin Zentner added 19 to go along with Jensen’s 16.
The game was played at a racehorse pace as Pleasant Grove’s Kael Mikkelsen (23 points) and Isaac Vaha (20) matched Lone Peak basket for basket. Brimhall had nine points and Zentner eight in the first quarter but Mikkelsen and Vaha had seven each. The first period ended tied at 24.The second quarter was equally as tight and a basket by Brimhall tied the game again at 37 at the break.
A basket by Luke Sutton kept the Knights in the lead after three, 59-53, setting up the fourth quarter battle. After Jensen’s pair of 3-pointers pushed the home team’s lead to seven, Pleasant Grove kept up the pressure but Lone Peak connected on 10 of 14 from the foul line to hold the Vikings at bay.
The Knights have faced some back luck with personnel, losing seniors Jared Burton and Hunter Hannemann to ACL injuries this year. Ross pointed to great efforts off the bench by Sutton, Kyle Schilling and Kobe Sellers as key players in the win against Pleasant Grove.
“We’ve had some bad luck with some stuff happening to Jared and Hunter,” Ross said. “We’re just trying to figure it out. We’re trying to figure out who fits where and what guys can give us defense and scoring. Some guys like Sutton, Schilling and Sellers, who have played hardly any varsity minutes, they stepped up tonight. They came in and played with confidence.”
Lone Peak (2-1 Region 4, 9-5 overall) plays at Corner Canyon on Friday. Pleasant Grove (2-1, 9-7), which also got 14 points three 3-pointers from Andrew Williams, travels to Skyridge on Friday.