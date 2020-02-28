The Skyridge girls basketball team knew it faced a tall task in Friday's 6A semifinal matchup against No. 1-seeded Fremont.
And the term "tall task" was literally the case for the Falcons.
The Silverwolves feature three Division I-caliber athletes who stand 6-foot-3 or taller, while the tallest Skyridge players are around 5-foot-8.
Giving up at least seven inches to opposing players who are that talented meant Skyridge would need to be at its best to challenge Fremont.
The Falcons answered that call for most of the game, trailing by only two points at halftime and still being within six points starting the fourth quarter.
In the end, however, the Silverwolf size and balance proved to be too much as Fremont pulled away to defeat Skyridge, 71-55, and eliminate the Falcons from the 6A playoffs.
"You couldn't have asked for anything more from these girls," Skyridge head coach Gabriel Roberts said. "Most teams you face are one-dimensional. They are either good inside or good outside. Fremont is both. You can't sit back in the paint. Their shooters made big shots when they needed to in the second half."
The Silverwolves surged into the lead early, going up 21-9 in the first quarter.
That advantage didn't last long as the Falcons put together a devastating outside shooting barrage. Skyridge's next seven baskets were all from beyond the arc with junior guard Ally Blackham drilling three of those treys.
The result was that the Falcons took a 27-26 lead at one point and only trailed Fremont 34-32 at halftime.
"When you are an up-tempo team like we are and can get the pace going, you've always got a chance," Roberts said.
Having played so well in the second quarter, Skyridge probably would've preferred to have no break at all. Instead, the Falcons had to endure an extra-long halftime and Roberts said it seemed to affect his team.
"Sometimes with the type of team we are, anything that stops your momentum is tough," Roberts said. "We were ready to come back on the floor and saw that the clock still said there was 10 minutes left. We ended up having to wait. We never got in a groove in the second half. We had stretches that were good but we never got back to the same level we had in the first half."
Instead it was the Silverwolves who roared back in front, scoring the first 11 points of the third quarter.
Once again Skyridge clawed its way back into the game, cutting the Fremont lead to 50-44 at the end of the third quarter. The Falcons had a couple of opportunities to put more pressure on the tournament favorites but couldn't come up with points.
"We didn't have the shooting we needed to in the second half," Roberts said. "I think it required a great effort from Fremont to beat us. They went 19-of-20 from the free throw line. Who does that? They were able to hold on and regroup every time we got close."
Blackham paced Skyridge with 21 points, while senior guard Keylee Melling added 11 points and senior guard Kylee Holland finished with 10 points.
The Silverwolves were led by 17 points from sophomore forward Timea Gardner.
Even though the season ended one game short of their ultimate goal, Roberts said the Falcon seniors deserve tremendous credit for what they accomplished.
"Those girls are awesome," Roberts said. "There at the end we had all five on the court and two of them had knee braces, playing hurt. They're out there no matter what. Physically and emotionally, they gave it their all."
He said that what he will take away from the 2019-20 season for Skyridge was that dedication pays off.
"You can accomplish anything if you work hard," Roberts said. "This team made the 5A semifinals last year, then were moved up a classification. We were picked fourth in our region but we showed we can compete with anyone. If you do the work, good things happen."