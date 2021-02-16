The recipe for victory for the Skyridge girls basketball team on Tuesday night was a swarming defense and a barrage of 3-pointers that led the Falcons to a 47-39 victory on the road against the Pleasant Grove Vikings.
Late in the fourth quarter, with Skyridge holding onto a one-point lead, the Falcons went on a 10-0 run to put the game away.
Jade Wallace and Teagan Gray each made 3-pointers from behind the arc for the Falcons. Gray was fouled in her basket, and made the free throw. After a defensive stop for Skyridge, Taylor Arnell drove the lane and was fouled. Her free throw extended the Skyridge lead to 42-31.
The Falcons made eight 3-pointers, half of them coming from Wallace, who led Skyridge with 13 points.
Skyridge had three players who scored in double digits, as Cambree Blackham and Arnell had 12 and 10 points respectively. Ally Blackham added eight points as well.
Pleasant Grove senior Heather Hamson tried to keep pace with Skyridge on Senior Night, but her 12 points weren’t enough to compete with the Falcons’ shooting from the outside.
Sophomore Addi Coon and senior Eva Ongoongotau added seven and six points respectively for the Vikings.
The victory for the Falcons sets up a battle of the top two teams in Region 4 on Friday, as Skyride (12-6, 7-2 Region 4) hosts Lone Peak at 7 p.m.
Pleasant Grove (12-9, 5-4 Region 4) travels to Westlake to finish its regular season on Friday at 7 p.m.