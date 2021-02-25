In the course of a high school girls basketball game, a driving layup with a foul in the third quarter can rarely be called game-changing.
Thursday night in the 6A second round contest between Skyridge and Jordan in Lehi, however, just such a moment started a domino effect of monumental proportions.
The Falcons, who were struggling to hold off a Beetdigger push, suddenly began dominating at both ends on their way to a 55-30 blowout victory.
“That was a testament to what Skyridge basketball is all about,” Falcon head coach Shaylee Nielsen said. “This team plays so dang hard. They are so resilient and pesky that sometimes it breaks teams. We speed them up and get them frustrated. We have won this entire year because they play their hearts out.”
The turning point of the contest came after Jordan had rallied after halftime.
The visiting Beetdiggers used their superior size to create opening inside and went on a 10-5 run to get the Skyridge lead down to just four points. Jordan had a couple of chances to get closer but a pair of foul shots refused to go in and then the Falcons forced another turnover.
Skyridge senior guard Jade Wallace got the ball on the ensuing fast break and made a crucial decision.
“The coaches had been telling us to go to the rim, but it was hard because they were so tall,” Wallace said. “When I got out on the break, I knew I had to attack and go make that layup.”
Wallace’s layup plus the free throw pushed the home team’s lead back to seven but it did something much more important. It got the Falcons to be more aggressive going to the basket.
“We were able to swing the momentum our way,” Wallace said. “We started finding each other in our spots and doing our job. That helped us get the lead back.”
Nielsen said that is was amazing how the entire game changed when that started clicking.
“It was a four-point game and then I looked up and it was 20,” Nielsen said.
Skyridge absolutely dominated the next eight minutes of basketball, throttling the Beetdiggers on defense while pouring in the points. The Falcons put together a 23-0 run to put the game away.
Much of that success should be credited to the defensive effort. Skyridge is relentless in how it swarms to the ball and forces opponents to play faster than they want to.
“It’s exhausting but it’s a fun defense,” Wallace said. “It helps us to work together. You have to work together on the traps and that’s what gets the steals, which then turn into layups on offense.”
Jordan had a tough time adjusting to the Falcon defense in the early going and Skyridge sped to an 11-2 lead with the Beetdiggers only getting up a couple of shots during that stretch.
The visitors adjusted, however, closing the gap by attacking the pressure and getting easy layups. That kept the game close until the Falcons pulled away late.
Skyridge was led by freshman guard Cambree Blackham, who had 13 points. Senior guard Ally Blackham and Wallace added 10 points apiece.
Jordan sophomore forward Ongolea Afu led all scorers with 16 points.
With the win, the Falcons now advance to face No. 2-seed Fremont, who crushed No. 15-seed Kearns on Thursday.
“We are happy to keep playing,” Nielsen said. “Any win at state is awesome. We’ve seen Fremont before but I think we are a better team now. We’ve played a lot of tough games, so if we can push them that might help us out.”
Wallace knows it will be a challenge but said her team loves to have these opportunities.
“These games are the most fun,” she said. “They show your mental toughness. We have to have the right mindset and be on the same page.”
Skyridge will play at Fremont on March 2 at 7 p.m. with a spot in the 6A semifinals on the line.