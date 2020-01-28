The very first girls basketball game in Skyridge history was a 45-38 loss to Summit Academy on Nov. 29, 2016.
A glance at the box score from that game reveals the contributions of a few Falcons freshmen:
- Keylee Melling, 7 points
- Kylee Holland, 4 points
- Brooke Lundell, 4 points
Those three Skyridge athletes still vividly remember those days.
"It's pretty awesome because we weren't very good our freshman year," Melling said. "We really have come together as a team and a family. We've grown up together. Being as good as we are now shows that hard work pays off and that we can do anything if we are here together."
More than three years later, Melling, Holland and Lundell are now senior leaders for a Falcon team that is 13-3 and has the No. 2 RPI in Class 6A.
"It's been amazing," Skyridge head coach Gabriel Roberts said. "The seniors do a lot of the things that coaches spend time trying to get people to do, things like getting started and holding each other accountable. It's like having extra assistant coaches on the court."
It is somewhat ironic that none of the three were very close before they joined the Skyridge squad.
"I moved from Colorado in eighth grade and went to an academy, so I didn't go to school with them until we all came to Skyridge," Lundell said. "I didn't want to go to open gyms because I didn't know them and didn't have friends."
Melling and Holland knew each other before high school but said they weren't close.
"We didn't like each other," Melling said. "I played for one Lehi team and she played for another, so there was always a lot of competition."
All three said that it was amazing how quickly their relationship changed.
"They've been my biggest supporters," Lundell said. "They were very welcoming. Going every day and getting to know them made it a lot better. I felt like I had friends. They pushed me and helped me get where I want to be."
Now they are capping off tremendous high school careers where they have grown both individually and as a team with each bringing their own strengths to the Falcons.
Here's a look at what each has accomplished (stats according to MaxPreps.com):
Kylee Holland, guard
Career stats: 644 points, 154 rebounds, 88 steals, 83 assists, 112 3-pointers made
Lundell explained that she has both been on the basketball team and had a lot of classes with Holland, so they've spent a lot of time together.
"I know where she's going to go and she knows where I'm going to go," Lundell said. "It's like playing with family on the court. We know each other well enough that we trust each other. She is a great shooter and a great leader. She's very vocal and we always need that. She's good at bringing everyone together and providing the support we all need."
Roberts said that Holland's compassion shows in everything she does.
"It's almost like she is the mom of the team," Roberts said. "She likes to take care of everyone and make sure everyone is doing what they are supposed to do. She is a really good shooter but I think her biggest strength is being vocal and taking charge."
Brook Lundell, forward
Career stats: 487 points, 341 rebounds, 92 steals
Melling described Lundell as an energetic player who makes a huge difference at both ends but particularly on defense.
"She is undersized a lot but she gets after it and gets the job done," Melling said. "I think that gives us a lot of energy. It also gives us more shots because she's getting the rebounds and pushing it up the court. We know each other well enough to know what we are going to do and how we are going to play."
Roberts added that Lundell's willingness to be a team player has had a tremendous impact.
"She is a hard worker who does a little bit of everything," Roberts said. "She plays out of position but she does it because we need it and she's the best one to do it right now. She will do anything to help the team."
Off the court, Melling grinned as she talked about Lundell's personality.
"She's pretty goofy," Melling said. "She is hilarious. I feel like you don't see that in basketball as much because she is focused and dialed in but she's hilarious."
Keylee Melling, guard
Career stats: 640 points, 131 rebounds, 75 steals, 169 3-pointers made
Holland said Melling brings incredible intensity and competitiveness to the team.
"She can shoot over anyone," Holland said. "Girls guard her and are up in her face. She is really talented at it. She uses her strengths to her advantage. She will do whatever it takes to win. She cares and wants to win so badly."
Roberts said Melling's drive has been a big asset to the entire Skyridge squad.
"She is aggressive in everything she does," Roberts said. "She's not going to get outplayed because of lack of effort. She often ends up guarding a bigger opponent but she's going to get after them. She never quits or gets down. She might miss 10 shots but she is going to keep firing. She's very mentally tough that way."
With just a month remaining in the season, the Falcon seniors know they need to savor what they have now.
"It's all about spending time together and living in the moment," Lundell said. "We're going make the next month and a half as fun as we possibly can. That's the best part. You get to have your best friends with you."
But they also have their sights set on being the best 6A team in the state.
"To be in a position to have a chance for a state championship, that's something that we want for each other and as a team," Holland said. "We've build this chemistry for the last four years, so to see all the dedication coming together and seeing it pay off is a really cool thing."