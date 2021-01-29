HIGHLAND — Skyridge put in the prep time necessary for Friday’s bout versus Lone Peak, and it certainly showed.
From the opening tip-off on, the Falcon girls basketball team was locked in and answered everything Lone Peak threw their way en route to a 55-45 win which led to some loud cheers from the locker room after.
“Tonight it was just a full team win,” said Skyridge coach Shaylee Nielsen. “They believed in themselves, they believed in their teammates, and they played their roles to the max.”
As mentioned, Skyridge was raring to go from the start.
Following an opening 3-pointer from Lone Peak, the Falcons ripped off eight straight to build an early 8-3 lead. Full-court pressure defense played a big impact at the start, with the Knights struggling to maintain possession and the Falcons taking advantage.
“Our leadership was phenomenal tonight,” Nielsen said. “I think our seniors and our captains really got everyone to go. Lone Peak is our rival, and it’s a fun rivalry. I think what happened tonight is that we showed the work we put in.”
Lone Peak gathered itself well after the initial blow dealt and took back the lead at 17-16 at the end of the first quarter. Skyridge then surged ahead late to take a 27-23 lead into the half by virtue of a strong defensive performance throughout the third quarter.
Lone Peak appeared to take back most of the momentum in the third, and tied things up at 32-32 before a 3-pointer by Taylor Arnell gave the Falcons a good boost heading into the final quarter on top of a 3-point lead.
“She came up big for us,” Nielsen said of Arnell, who led her team with 14 points scored on the night. “She remained calm and she’s just been that kid who you may not always notice in games, but is always there doing the intangibles. But tonight she had her chance to hit big shots and she stepped up.”
Arnell stepped up big again midway through the fourth quarter, hitting another key 3-pointer to stymie a 7-0 run by the Knights and give her team back the lead at 42-39. The Falcons never trailed from that point on, eventually taking a big win over the Region 4 leader heading into Friday.
“It’s a big one, not only for your record, but for your confidence, moving forward,” Nielsen said. “So I think this is a big confidence booster and it’s always big to take a win over Lone Peak. They’re a well-coached team with phenomenal players. So yeah, this was a big win for us.”
Lone Peak was led on the night by Kailey Woolston and Makeili Ika, who scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.
With the win Skyridge draws even with the Knights on top of the Region 4 standings with a 4-1 region record.