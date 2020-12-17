Skyridge senior guard Ally Blackham and junior guard Teagan Gray played significant minutes on a Falcon squad that depended a lot on its seniors in 2019-20 as it made a run to the 6A semifinals.
So how are things for her team since those five players have moved on?
Not much different really, Blackham said Thursday.
"The girls on this year's team have all been at Skyridge, so I've played with them both in games and in practice," Blackham said. "I feel like we're not missing a beat. We have to learn to trust each other and give each other confidence, but if everyone is confident than we're going to do well. They are great basketball players who understand what we are running."
As they proved Thursday against Springville in a tournament game at Corner Canyon High in Draper, this group of Falcons is relentless.
Skyridge swarmed the Red Devils throughout the game, forcing Springville out of rhythm and into a lot of mistakes. Although the Red Devils stayed close, the Falcons made enough plays down the stretch to get the 41-31 win.
"Our defense is what is holding us in games," Skyridge head coach Shaylee Nielsen said. "We are resilient and are causing a lot of turnovers. It takes teams out of their flow and forces them to adjust to what we are doing. We are undersized, so our players have been asked to play different spots."
Blackham said the team knew it faced a tough opponent in Springville and that it had to be prepared to battle.
"They are always a good program," Blackham said. "We play them every year and they are aggressive. We knew we had to stay collected and do the little things like talking and scrambling on defense. We also had to knock down shots and get to the free throw line."
That proved to be exactly what Skyridge did in the first half as until the final 30 seconds, all of the Falcon points (19) came from either the foul line or the 3-points line. Skyridge did get a layup late and added another free throw to go into halftime up 22-15.
"We made a goal to get more free throws in this game and I'm proud of the way we got to the rim," Nielsen said. "This was the first time we had seen a tough man-to-man defense, since most teams had played zone against us. We learned some things we need to work on."
The aggressive Falcon offensive approach created some problems for Springville as the Red Devils dealt with some foul trouble early on. Springville also has some young guards who are still learning how to handle such intense pressure.
The Red Devils trailed by 11 points in the third quarter but scored three straight baskets to narrow the gap.
But Skyridge got a driving layup by senior guard Taylor Arnell and two straight layups by Blackham pushed the lead back to double digits.
"It's nice to have a player like Ally," Nielsen said. "We rely on her to create and then everyone else has to be ready to attack or shoot. We were moving the ball well and getting everyone involved."
Ally Blackham's younger sister, freshman Cambree Blackham, led the Falcons with 13 points while Arnell had nine and Ally Blackham tacked on eight.
Springville was paced by 12 points from senior Addisyn Johnson, while senior guard Kayla Johnson added nine points.
It's still early for Skyridge and the Falcons have plenty to work on. Blackham would like to see her team continue to improve its shooting, while Nielsen said Skyridge has to be more patient when running its man offense.
The Falcons (4-0) and Red Devils (3-2) will face two more good opponents at the Corner Canyon tournament this weekend. Skyridge next takes on Riverton on Friday at 8:30 p.m. while Springville faces Lehi the same evening at 7:10 p.m.
All of the games are being played at Corner Canyon High in Draper.