SALT LAKE CITY — Springville’s Lauren Deede said she doesn’t really know how she did it.
She only knew she wanted the ball.
Deede’s two offensive rebounds in the final 30 seconds eventually led to a critical 3-point play by Kayla Jackson, which allowed the No. 4 Red Devils to hold on for a 41-35 victory against No. 5 Skyline in the 5A girls basketball quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center on Tuesday.
“My shots weren’t going in so I was like, ‘I’ve got to get these rebounds,’” Deede said. “I had to focus on that. Addi (Johnson) was getting taken up so I had to get those rebounds. I needed them.”
Deede finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds — seven of them on the offensive end— to help Springville overcome a poor start to advance to the semifinals on Thursday.
“It was our defense,” Red Devils coach Holli Averett said. “We’ve always been a defensive team. We say ‘Play good defense and our offense will come.’ I don’t know if our offense fully came, but if you play good defense it translates into offense.”
Skyline rushed out to a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes as Springville looked a little overwhelmed by the venue and the stage.
“This is a young team and they haven’t been in this type of setting before,” Averett said. “I think that was it. It was a new environment. After the first quarter we started to get our footing. I thought we calmed down and played a little better.”
Springville trailed 13-4 at the end of the first quarter and slowly worked back into the game. Johnson scored six points inside in the second quarter and Skyline took a 19-14 lead into halftime.
The Red Devils got their guards involved in the offense in the second half — Jackson scored 11 of her 13 points after halftime — and took a 26-23 lead late in the third period on Jackson’s 3-pointer.
Springville led by as many as four in the fourth quarter but Skyline trimmed the deficit to two, 37-35, with 26 seconds remaining. The Red Devils missed the front end of a 1-on-1 with 21.7 seconds to play but Deede battled inside for a pair of offensive rebounds. A jump ball on the second gave the ball to Springville under its own basket. Jackson slipped inside for a layup and was fouled, and her free throw gave the Red Devils a five-point lead.
“Honestly, we’re always working on that (offensive rebounds),” Averett said. “If you are the off ball on the opposite block, your job is to rebound. You get position, you rebound. And they did it.”
Springville had a 33-27 advantage on the boards and had 13 offensive rebounds to Skyline’s four. Johnson contributed 12 points and nine rebounds for the Red Devils.
Amit Lustgarden paced No. 5 Skyline (17-8) with 12 points.
Springville (21-6) will face the winner of Lehi-East in the semifinals.
“It’s amazing,” Deede said. “I just want to keep going.”