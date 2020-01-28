The Springville girls basketball team had plenty of reasons to be somewhat dispirited heading into the overtime period of Tuesday’s Region 8 home game against rival Spanish Fork.
The Red Devils had lost a similar close game recently to Maple Mountain, they had allowed a 14-point lead late in the third quarter to evaporate and — to top it off — Springville had gotten a great look from downtown right at the buzzer only to have it rim out.
Red Devil junior forward Lauryn Deede said the message to the team heading to the extra frame was to not let up.
“We had to have more momentum than they (the Dons) did or we were going to lose,” Deede said.
Springville came out and locked in on defense, only allowing Spanish Fork to score four points as the Red Devils held on for the 62-56 overtime victory.
“We had to go out there and play defense without fouling and for the most part we did that really well in overtime,” Springville head coach Holli Averett said. “We defended well and were able to finish.”
The Red Devils had the ball with the game tied and went inside to Deede, who was fouled. The junior made 1-of-2 free throws, then repeated that after getting fouled on the next possession as well to give Springville a 2-point lead.
“Those were really big shots and I’m kind of surprised I made them,” Deede said. “I make most of my free throws but the pressure in a situation like that can really get to you. But they were solid.”
Spanish Fork had a chance to tie the game but good defending by the Red Devils resulted in a pass going out of bounds and Springville senior guard Ahna Hullinger put the game away at the foul line.
“It was a gritty win but we’ll take it,” Averett said. “We talk about how we always have to improve and while we didn’t play a perfect game, we did improve on our end-of-game finishing and that was big for us.”
Neither side was able to take control of the game through the first half but the Red Devils changed that with a 12-2 run in the third quarter. Springville appeared to be comfortably in front when it was up 48-34, but the Dons weren’t about to quit.
Instead Spanish Fork rallied with an 18-2 run of its own to go up 52-50 before a Hullinger layup tied the game, setting up the dramatic conclusion to regulation.
“We came out great in the third quarter, then have five turnovers in a two-minute stretch and gave it back,” Averett said. “We’re still looking for that complete game. This one had plenty of ups and downs. Give credit to Spanish Fork because they played well.”
Deede said the intensity of the game made it tough but she was proud of how her team responded.
“There was a lot of pressure but we had to stick with it and stay focused,” Deede said. “Winning the game feels wonderful. It was a rivalry game and we had to go to overtime, but we were able to get it.”
Springville got 17 points from Hullinger and 16 points from Deede, while Spanish Fork was paced by 13 points from senior center Haley Cardoza.
The Red Devils (13-4, 7-1) next take on Park City in Springville on Jan. 31, while the Dons (5-9, 4-4) play at Maple Mountain the same day.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.