As Springville junior forward Addi Johnson stepped to the foul line for two shots with just under two minutes left to play in a tie game at Salem Hills Friday night, she thought about all the time the Red Devils had put in on that element of the game.
“It was nerve-wracking but we’ve been working on free throws in practice,” Johnson said. “We’ve shot them after running and in stressful situations so we would be ready when the time came.”
Her time was right at that moment -- but could she put them in?
The answer came in the form of one shot rattling in and the other swishing, giving Springville the lead.
Then with 30 seconds left and shooting a one-and-one, she did it again to give the Red Devils a two-possession lead. The Springville defense took care of the rest as the Red Devils pulled away to defeat the Skyhawks, 34-26.
“We’ve worked a lot on free throws,” Springville head coach Holli Averett said. “There have been times where we struggled with them but it worked.”
The Red Devils were a perfect 10-for-10 from the stripe and in a tough defensive contest between two well-matched teams, those shots were monumental.
“It felt so good to make them,” Johnson said. “Hard work pays off.”
Salem Hills head coach Kyle Francom said the Springville players deserved credit for putting those key free throws in.
“Their entire team didn’t miss a free throw and you have to credit them for that,” Francom said. “They hit free throws in critical times and in a great game like that, little things make a big difference.”
It was a tremendous matchup of two teams that mirrored each other in style and personnel, with both placing a lot of emphasis on getting defensive stops.
“We haven’t faced a team that matched up that well with us but we executed our defensive game plan,” Averett said. “We had to fight through offensively but we found ways to score and scored just enough points to win.”
Francom called it a “phenomenal defensive game.”
“In a game like that, one or two defensive lapses can cost you and we had some where we could’ve kept the momentum,” Francom said. “Every possession is valuable and you just can’t have those. There were definitely a few that we will learn from.”
The Red Devils built the biggest lead of the game with a basket to start the fourth quarter -- but it was still just a 5-point edge.
The Skyhawks rallied with five straight points to tie things up and set up the exciting finish.
“It was a frustrating game at times,” Johnson said. “We just stuck to the game plan we’ve been working on and that helped us calm down and do what we do to stop them.”
Johnson and senior guard Ahna Hullinger led the way for Springville with 10 points apiece, while Salem Hills senior Brooke Vance scored 10 points to pace the Skyhawks.
Averett said the Red Devils liked their defensive effort but know they have to improve at the other end.
“This was a good win and we’ll enjoy it tonight but we’re still not where we want to be yet,” Averett said. “We’ve still got a lot to learn. They shut us down so we need to figure out how we can adjust and be more confident.”
Francom knows his team doesn’t have time to be down.
“We talk about not letting the highs get too high or the lows get too low,” Francom said. “Senior Keanna Vaitohi said after the game that we didn’t lose to learn nothing. The only real loss is if we don’t learn. We have to figure out what we can do better and get ready for the next one.”
Springville (11-3, 5-0) faces Wasatch in Heber on Jan. 21, while Salem Hills (8-5, 4-1) plays at Maple Mountain the same day.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.