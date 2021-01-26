For many high school girls basketball teams, putting a sophomore as the main defender against the top opposing guard would likely be a big concern.
At Springville, where the Red Devils have a tough, defensive mindset, it might be a little easier.
When you have a player like Springville sophomore Kayla Porray who loves that challenge and just keeps improving, it can be a game-changer.
Porray did an excellent job slowing Maple Mountain junior guard Sheridan Liggett as part of a suffocating Red Devil defensive effort as Springville knocked off the Golden Eagles, 43-28, in Tuesday’s Region 8 battle in Springville.
“Liggett is really tough to guard because she has great moves,” Red Devil head coach Holli Averett said. “But we’ve been putting her on the other team’s best player. She’s just a sophomore who didn’t get a lot of minutes last year, but she’s getting more confident. She’s realizing she can score and hit shots. She prepares hard and that’s nice to see.”
In addition to her defensive assignment, Porray’s outside shot helped force Maple Mountain to extend their zone defense. She drilled three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points.
All three Porray treys came in the first half as Springville seized control early.
The Red Devils scored the first seven points of the game and led 24-14 at halftime.
“Springville did a good job of dictating the tempo of the game,” Maple Mountain head coach Cory Green said. “They are a team that likes to play a grind-it-out, defensive game. They rely on their posts and then get their shooters to chip in. We were hoping to stay closer and have it be more of a back-and-forth type contest.”
The Red Devils got a huge second half from senior forward Lauryn Deede, who scored all seven Springville points in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 17 points.
Even with Deede’s contribution, however, the Golden Eagles made a 10-1 run midway through the second half to cut a 14-point deficit to just five at 31-26.
That was when the Red Devils had to respond and they did by locking down on defensive and making their foul shots down the stretch.
“It always starts with defense for us,” Averett said. “We had our game plan and we were executing it. We just had some mental lapses, so we told the girls to just finish. We need to play all four quarters, play complete games.”
Averett said she was glad to see her squad face some adversity and then bounce back.
“That was good for us,” Averett said. “Ultimately we are preparing for state, so we want those challenges. We are nitpicky with the girls after every game. We always want to find ways to improve. Sometimes we have wins but we’re not always happy with how we played. That’s how we’ve always been.”
Green said he felt like his team did OK but can be more consistent on offense.
“I thought we struggled to get the offensive execution we wanted,” he said. “Credit Springville’s defense for that. We need to adjust there and we also need to do better at rebounding. That’s something we keep trying to get better at.”
Liggett paced the Golden Eagles with eight points, while senior guard Skylar Dennison added seven points.
Green has seem his team have impressive performances during the 2020-21 season but he wants to seem them play at a high level game-in and game-out.
“We still struggle to find consistency,” Green said. “We hope to hang out hat on our defense but we need to be a little more sound on offense and get the specific looks we want instead of having it be a free-for-all.”
Springville (12-2, 7-0) continues Region 8 action by hosting Spanish Fork on Friday while Maple Mountain (8-5, 5-2) next plays at Park City on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.