Early on in her high school girls basketball career at Springville, Kayla Jackson wanted to earn more playing time. She was told that hard work would be the key.
So she complied — and never stopped pushing herself to get better.
Her work helped not just in her on-the-court improvement but also in raising the bar for the entire Red Devil squad.
That paid competitive dividends as Springville won the 2020-21 5A state title and individual dividends as Jackson earned the honor of being named the 2020-21 Daily Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I think it’s amazing because I’ve been working my whole life to be where I am right now,” Jackson said. “To receive that honor or get the recognition just kind of makes you feel good and validates all the work that I put into everything.”
Red Devil head coach Holli Averett said Jackson deserves every award she receives because of what she meant to the Springville squad day-in and day-out.
“She has been in the program since she was a freshman and her work ethic is like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Averett said in a phone interview earlier this week. “She is always taking the extra time or going to the gym. I think it paid off because now all the girls have become gym rats. Even now after school, even though basketball is over, they are all in the gym shooting. I think she was a leader in that because of her hard work.”
Jackson always tried to take advantage of any opportunity to improve. Early in her career, when then-head coach Camie Oakey started opening the gym at 5 a.m. for anyone who wanted to be there, Jackson was always waiting for the doors to be unlocked.
“I think it’s always been my goal to be better,” Jackson said. “When she gave us the option to be able to come in, I talked to her about it to see how early I could go into work. Then I could also work after school and just get as many hours of work in as I could. I’m kind of an early bird, so it wasn’t the most difficult thing for me to get up early. But I just think that the drive to be better was really what motivated me to get up early.”
Averett said that Jackson could be found spending almost every minute possible in the gym.
“It’s nice to see when you don’t have to push them but they want to be there,” Averett said. “They have the fire to get better. She would work on defense and ballhandling as well as shooting. When I think of Kayla, I just think about her being in the gym. I would go by the gym and she would be there, either by herself or working with teammates. She had tons of big plays but what will always stand out to me is the things people didn’t see.”
It wasn’t always easy to push herself that way but she said she had to keep her faith in the process.
“There were lots of time when I wouldn’t have a very good game or our team wouldn’t do the greatest and I would think, ‘I put all this work in to play like that?’” Jackson said. “After those days I would wonder why am I putting in all this work? But then you really think about it a day later and you just focus in and keep working because you know that it’s going to get results.”
That established work ethic turned out to be even more crucial when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and forced all school-related activities to be canceled.
“Her leadership was huge,” Averett said. “When we shut down, she was the one texting trying to find out what she could do. I think her desire helped bring the team together. You could see it in games where she had a confidence. That’s the type of player she was and that helped bring that to other players as well.”
Jackson said it was tough to not have the normal practice structure but she wasn’t going to let that stop her.
“It was definitely more difficult than it would have been,” Jackson said. “It just meant I spent a lot more time on myself, being by myself working on my game. I think it definitely required a lot of commitment to not just say, okay, I have an excuse to not work anymore. I think that it was kind of good for me in the aspect of how I could just work on myself.”
When Springville was able to start playing as a team, it quickly showed it was going to be a force in Class 5A because it forced opponents to play the defensive, physical game the Red Devils wanted to play.
“I am not the biggest fan of defense,” Jackson said. “I don’t know anyone who really loves defense more than offense, personally. But I think it is fun to get all the stops all the time or play defense as a team. When we’re all helping each other and talking, I find those moments really fun.”
That approach requires buy-in from every player. Averett said that the leadership of Jackson and the other seniors was key in making that happen.
“It didn’t come easy for her,” Averett said. “She worked her butt off. We were never afraid of anyone. Our leaders always had a confidence when they played.”
The Red Devils put together a great season, going 18-2 with their only losses coming to 6A teams Lone Peak and Skyridge. That still only earned Springville the No. 3 seed and once again there seemed to be some doubt about whether the Red Devils could go all the way.
“You just have to have this mindset that you were going to win out every game,” Jackson said. “We tried as a team to not be pressured and to stay calm all the time. Going into state, we all had it in our heads not that we were better than everyone but just that we were going to work harder than anyone. We just had to fight the entire time to get through it.”
She pointed to the huge comeback against Maple Mountain in the quarterfinals as a moment she’ll always remember, as well as the dramatic, buzzer-beating victory over Farmington in the 5A title game.
“Winning that championship game is probably one of the best moments of my life so far,” Jackson said. “After last year when we lost in the championship, to get so close to something and then have it ripped from you, there’s this awful feeling that I felt for almost a year. Winning that was like the world to me. With all the work that everyone put in on our team to get to where we were at and winning that game was amazing.”
Jackson is now preparing to play at South Puget Sound Community College in Washington for a couple of year with the goal of using it as a step to the next level. She is considering going into business or accounting but she also enjoys artistic activities like painting and singing.
Averett believes that Jackson’s work ethic will continue to pay big dividends as she pushes herself to be a good college basketball player.
Jackson said her advice to any young players is centered on putting in the time to be successful.
“I think one of the biggest things that could help them is being the first in the gym and being the last person to leave,” Jackson said. “I feel like you hear that a lot but I really think that helps you personally grow. You have two hours of practice when you focus 100% on the team and team aspect of getting better. That means that before and after you focus on you getting better for the team. I think that helps everything.”