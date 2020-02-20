The Lehi girls basketball team has three juniors who have averaged double-figures in scoring this season: twin guards Macie and Maddie Warren and forward Lila Galeai.
So when Galeai and Macie Warren both picked up three fouls in the first half of a hard-fought battle between the Pioneers and Spanish Fork in Lehi in the second round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night, it might’ve spelled trouble for the undefeated home team.
But this Pioneer squad came together with a strong team effort as Lehi pulled away in the second half to defeat the Dons, 69-43, and advance to the 5A quarterfinals.
“I thought we played well,” Pioneer head coach Aubrey Van Pelt said. “We adjusted to what they were defensively against us. We’ve been working hard on rebounding and keeping them off the boards. That was a big thing for us. It was a good, physical battle. Spanish Fork is a great team.”
Lehi sophomore forward Jamisyn Heaton said the Pioneers knew they all had to pick it up when the two starters had to sit due to foul trouble, particular on the glass.
“I felt like I needed to step up,” Heaton said. “Sometimes I just rely on them to get the rebounds while I just shoot open shots but I knew I needed to step up and battle in there. I needed to play big.”
Spanish Fork only trailed 29-23 at halftime and appeared to be in position to challenge Lehi. The Pioneers, however, came out with increased intensity after the break.
“We discussed at halftime how we had to box out and rebound,” Heaton said. “We came out with lots of energy. Our bench helped a lot with that. It made a big difference on the court.”
Lehi went on a 20-6 run — sparked by four big treys from beyond the arc — to pull away from the Dons and the visitors simply couldn’t find a way to get back into the game.
“We told them it was going to be a battle,” Van Pelt said. “At the half we asked them why they wanted this game, if they believed they could do it and then how they would do it. They knew the answers, so they just had to go out and do it.”
Spanish Fork head coach Alyssa Larsen said the Pioneer depth was the difference in the game.
“Lehi has a team where each player can be a threat,” Larsen said. “It is a solid team from top to bottom. In the first half we did a good job of keeping the ball out of the middle and drawing fouls. The girls did what we asked them to do.”
Maddie Warren led the way in the scoring column for Lehi, pouring in 25 points including five 3-pointers. Macie Warren (four 3-pointers made) and Heaton (three 3-pointers made) added 14 points apiece.
Don senior forward Eliza Bowman scored 13 points to pace Spanish Fork.
Larsen said her Dons went through a lot of adversity in 2019-20 but she was proud of how they gave it their all.
“We were riddled with injuries this year but when some players were out others stepped up,” Larsen said. “We got great leadership from our seniors. I couldn’t have asked for more. They were always positive. They are going to be great people.”
The Pioneers move on to face East in the next round of the 5A tournament.
“We’ve got to take one game at a time, one possession at a time,” Van Pelt said. “We can’t skip ahead. We have to trust the kids will do their roles. If we do those things, we’ll give ourselves the chance to be successful.”
Heaton said Lehi has to keep playing with urgency while still playing as a team.
“We need to go out and play each game like it is our last because you don’t know when that will be,” she said. “We need to come together this week and everyone needs to fill their roles.”
The Pioneers are slated to take on the defending-5A-champions Leopards at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 25 at 5:50 p.m.