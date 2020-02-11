I’ve been asked to give my breakdown and analysis of games that I watched and provide a coach’s point of view. I watch between 4-6 games a week, so I get to see quite a few teams play.
With this being the last week before the state tournament starts, this is a big week for teams.
This is the time of year where you hope your team is trending upwards and peaking at the right moment. All the schemes, plays and defenses they’ve been working all year, are they executing at a high rate? Are they running on all cylinders? Are they playing their best basketball at this time?
When I was the head girls basketball coach at Timpview and later at Timpanogos, I was very aware of this and always tried to get my teams peaking at this time of year. Our goal was to keep improving as the year went on and by February the objective was to have built up confidence in ourselves and to be playing together as one unit.
On my state championship teams, at this time of year we trusted in the process. Our trust level and confidence in each other were super-high. We were prepared and ready for every situation.
So when you go to the games this week, try to watch and determine if your team is peaking at the right moment and ready for the state tournament.
Here are some of the teams that I see trending in the right direction:
Lehi — 20-0 and No. 1 in the state, this team recently had two of their closer games this season and faced good tests under pressure before the state tourney. Junior guards Maddie and Macie Warren continue to lead this team.
Lone Peak — Head coach Nancy Warner always has her teams playing tough and is 8-0 in Region 4 right now. The two Knight freshmen are playing well right now and showing that improvement while blending well with this senior-laden team.
Orem — This young team continues to get better and improve. Head coach Nick Taylor has his girls working hard and junior forward Tori Hollingshead has been on a tear.
Salem Hills — Senior forward Brooke Vance has been playing well, scoring in double figures in every game. They’re on a 7-game win streak.
Timpview — Head coach Aimee Dorais has her team playing its best ball right now. They took the No. 1 Lehi Pioneers all the way to the brink in their last game.