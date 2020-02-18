The Coach’s Corner
I started coaching girls basketball here in Utah in 2005 but 2020 marks a new era for the sport the state tournaments will include all teams.
This year the Utah High School Association has implemented a ratings percentage index (RPI) system where everyone is graded on their schedule and then ranked accordingly. The rankings for 5A and 6A came out on Saturday and our Utah County schools represented well!
The first two rounds will be played at the home of the better-seeded team, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game played at the Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus.
Here’s a quick breakdown of where things ended up for the Utah Valley teams:
- In 6A, all Region 4 teams will be hosting a game in the first two rounds with the top three teams -- Lone Peak, Westlake and Skyridge -- getting a bye and then hosting a game in the second round.
- In 5A, Region 7 had Lehi earn the No. 1 seed in the state tournament and will get a bye, with Timpview and Orem hosting a first round game. Mountain View and Timpanogos go on the road for the first round.
- Also in 5A, Region 8 teams Springville, Maple Mountain, Salem Hills, Wasatch and Spanish Fork will all host games in the first round. Provo and Payson play on the road.
- In 4A, Cedar Valley from Region 10 will play on the road in the first round.
- The first round starts on Tuesday with most games at 7pm.
This is the best time of year for high school basketball and the next two weeks are going to be a lot of fun!
This is an amazing experience that everyone will get to be a part of. If you’re a senior, you get to have at least one more game to play with your friends!
Or maybe your team will go on a magical run to end your season on a high note – but only one team can do that.
Which team’s dreams will crash and which team will get to cut the nets down? After all the blood, sweat and tears put in up to this point, will the end result be the best feeling or the worst?
I’ve been a part of all these scenarios. From not making the state tournament, to losing in the final game, to twice winning it all and becoming the Utah state champions, which were two of my favorite basketball experiences and memories that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.
Here’s a look at who I see as the favorites to win the 5A and 6A state tournaments in 2020:
5A: Lehi, Springville, East and Highland
I have Lehi (after taking out the two-time defending champs East in the quarterfinals) facing the always tough Springville Red Devils in the semis. In the other semifinal, Farmington and Highland will square off. I see Lehi getting by Highland and cutting down the nets in 5A. I think there is just too much firepower and star power on this Lehi squad.
6A: Fremont, Lone Peak and Bingham
Will American Fork pull off another magical run like last year? If Skyridge can get hot from beyond the arc, they have a chance. The way I see it, Fremont will beat American Fork in one semifinal and Lone Peak will take out the defending-state-champion Bingham Miners in the other semifinal. Lone Peak’s toughness from senior guard Jane LeRoy and Co. is just going to come up just a bit short as Fremont will be a little too much inside for Lone Peak and will cut down the nets in 6A.
Good luck to all the teams in this year’s state tournament. Trust in the work you put in and trust in your teammates and coaches. Play hard, play smart and play together.