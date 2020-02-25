Sometimes computers frustrate me, especially with all the mathematical equations and algorithms. My computer shut down on me a few times while writing this article, which is a frustration I’m sure everyone has felt.
But sometimes the computers and algorithms get it right.
In its first year, the ratings percentage index (RPI) used by the Utah High School Activities Association got it right in picking the top girls basketball teams in 6A and 5A.
In 6A, the top eight seeds moved on to the quarterfinals as there were no upsets in the first 2 rounds.
Three Utah County teams moved on: Lone Peak, Skyridge and Westlake. I had American Fork going to the Final Four but they lost in the second round to Syracuse.
In 5A, the RPI was close to picking the top teams. Six out of the top eight made it to the quarterfinals.
One section of the bracket, however, was filled with upsets with Mountain View being the biggest bracket buster.
As a No. 18-seed they beat two higher seeded teams in Box Elder (No. 15) and Farmington (No. 2). Sami Sugutaraga has had a great tournament so far for the Bruins.
In another section of the bracket, both Timpview and Wasatch were upset in the first round by Bonneville and Bountiful respectively but there are still 4 teams from Utah County that advanced: The top-seed Lehi, previously mentioned Mountain View, Salem Hills and Springville.
Here’s a look at how I see the tournaments shaking out this week:
Class 5A
All four teams have a chance of making it an all-Utah County Final Four.
Lehi has the toughest game vs the two-time defending champion East Leopards but if the Pioneers just continue to stay disciplined and play team ball with their skill level and shooting, they will take down the champs.
The next game will pit two of the most successful programs in the last 15 years as Springville takes on Skyline. I love Springville’s toughness and ability to play their style. This has been the staple of the Red Devil program.
In the “Battle of the Cinderella’s,” Mountain View will battle with Viewmont. Suguturaga needs to stay hot and get contributions from their young point guard, Syd White. First-year head coach Gentry Dickerson has these girls playing their best ball of the year.
Salem Hills will take on the No. 3-seed Highland Rams in what will be a matchup of size vs. athleticism. If the Skyhawks can control the tempo and the boards, that will help them move on and get the upset.
Class 6A
Lone Peak has the tough task of taking on Copper Hills, an athletic team that plays an uptempo style. Lone Peak needs to slow them down and limit turnovers to move on to the Final Four.
Westlake will take on the defending state champion Bingham Miners. With Bingham getting a lower seed, they’re taking on an underdog role this year but have the confidence of a championship team. The Thunder will need to stay tough and Susan Fano needs to continue to lead her team on offense and defense.
Skyridge is my darkhorse out of all the teams left in the tourney. If they catch fire from beyond the arc, they will be a tough out. If Ally Blackham, Kylee Holland and Keylee Melling can keep up their shooting, they create a lot of pressure on opposing defenses and that could take them all the way.
The quarterfinals start today for Class 5A while Class 6A plays on Wednesday. All games will be at the Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus.
I invite you to come on up to the U, watch some great basketball and support these ladies who are representing their schools and Utah Valley. I guarantee you’ll feel the school spirit that the players, coaches and fans bring to the arena.
It’s an amazing experience that makes me miss coaching high school. See you there!