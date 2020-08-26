The Daily Herald is a community newspaper. While BYU sports drives a lot of what we do, I really enjoy some of the stories we get to write about young athletes in the area.
Back in 2009, I wrote a summer feature on 10-year-old Lydia Austin, who won a regional free throw shooting contest to earn a trip to the national event. Austin went on to star at Springville High School and was our 2016 Valley Player of the Year as a senior, leading the Red Devils to the 4A state championship game. She’s now a senior at Weber State playing golf for the Wildcats and will graduate with a degree in Integrated Studies next spring.
So what is Integrated Studies? It allows students to design a customized and specific course of study to best suit their educational and professional objectives (I had to look it up).
In July, Austin was named a scholar All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
Here's a look back at her early success:
It's no surprise Springville fifth-grader Lydia Austin can shoot.
She's got Averett blood in her veins.
Lydia's mother, Stacy, is a member of that prolific clan which has supplied hot-shooting basketball players to Springville High since the 1960s. Lydia's father, Keith, plays basketball and often tells Stacy, "Hey, I can shoot, too."
But winning the regional Elks Free Throw Shooting title in a shoot-off and earning a trip to the national finals in Springfield, Mass.?
That was all Lydia.
"It's so different than watching her play in a game," Stacy Austin said. "The gym is silent. You can literally hear a pin drop. It's so intense. They won't let anyone come in or out of gym once the competition started."
Both Lydia Austin and her opponent in the final — a girl from California — made 20-of-25 free throws and had to go to a shoot-off. Lydia made 4-of-5 in the shoot-off to win the competition. Her opponent had two older sisters who had won previous national championships. Stacy said Lydia competed last year but didn't advance past the second round.
"I was kind of nervous," Lydia said of the regional. "I thought about my focus and about (former Utah Jazz player) Jeff Hornacek. You can't think about anything else, just think about your shot."
That Lydia was able to concentrate on the task at hand was no surprise to her mother.
"We have six kids in our family," Stacy said. "There's always chaos going on at our house. Lydia has a knack of blocking things out and focusing on what she's doing."
Lydia, who attends Westside Elementary, won the free-throw shooting competition at her school, then three more levels to reach the regional finals.
It's the first time in the history of the event that a girl from Utah County has won the regional Elks competition. The Austins left for the national finals on Thursday morning and Lydia will compete today. The travel party includes Lydia and her parents (courtesy of the Elks), her paternal grandfather, her maternal grandparents and two of her sisters.
Will having her family there make her more nervous?
"I'm excited," Lydia said. "I don't think it will matter to me (that her family is there). I'm just shooting foul shots."
She's also looking forward to visiting the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.
"It's going to probably be the highlight of the trip," she said.
Lydia has already played three years of city league rec basketball and last year participated on a club team in Springville. The 11-year-old said she practices shooting free throws at home during the evenings.
"We just put all the little kids to bed and go outside for a half an hour to an hour and practice," Lydia said. "My dad rebounds for me, but if he's at work, I rebound for myself."
Lydia also plays softball and football with her neighborhood friends on the weekends. She credits her lucky socks as a secret to her success.
While Lydia knows there will be some great shooters at the national competition, she said she's ready.
"You just have to think you can do it, and you will," she said.
Over three million boys and girls ages 8-13 participated in this year's Elks Hoop Shoot across the country. Six champions — one boy and one girl in each of the three categories (Ages 8-9, 10-11, 12-13) — will earn national titles. The winners each receive a trophy and their names are inscribed on a plaque at the Basketball Hall of Fame.