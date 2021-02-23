The final 40 seconds of Timpanogos’ 39-32 win over Provo in the first round of the 5A girls basketball playoffs proved a microcosm for the entire game.
The Bulldogs were closing late, and found themselves down just 35-32 with just under 40 seconds remaining, and with possession following a timeout. Disrupting the comeback effort, however, was Katie Walker, stealing the ball early on during the possession.
Stepping up next was Kate Dickinson, who managed to pull down a rebound after a missed foul shot on Timpanogos’ end, and force Provo to foul. The sophomore calmly sank two foul shots, pulling her team ahead 37-32 with 29.8 seconds remaining.
“She plays physical and strong, and that’s what you saw there at the end,” said Timpanogos coach Todd Granthem. “She’s young and just getting better and better every time she’s out there, and that’s really the case for most of our players.”
Indeed Granthem fields a team full of sophomores who proved able to execute a game plan that ultimately pulled the upset over the higher-seeded Bulldogs.
So what was that game plan? It was largely what the play in the game’s final 40 seconds showed.
“We knew coming in that Provo is a really active and scrappy team, so we just encouraged our players to match it, and it ended up working out great for us,” Granthem said.
The Timberwolves’ scrappy play led to long scoring draughts which kept Provo was garnering sustained momentum, while making the home team play from behind for most of the game’s 32 minutes.
The first big drought came in the second quarter, when Provo was held scoreless throughout the first seven and a half minutes of the second quarter before a bucket right before the half cut Timpanogos’ lead to 17-15.
The Timberwolves set the tone early in the second half, building a 31-25 lead after three quarters played. That lead extended to 35-25 after Granthem’s team held Provo scoreless for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
“We just practiced being very intense on defense and looking for steals,” Granthem. “So that’s exactly what you saw. We were able to disrupt a lot of things and we got a lot of steals. I’m very happy with how we executed the game plan.”
Leading the way for Timpanogos was the steady play of guard Summer Christensen, who led all scorers with 13, while Dickinson added nine. Provo was led by Kamia Masuda and Katy Clark, who scored eight and seven points, respectively.
With the win, Timpanogos advances to the second round of the playoffs where Granthem hopes to see continued improvements.
“We’re a very young team that’s getting better and better every week, I think,” Granthem said. “These girls are motivated to get better and better, and we’ll need to continue that into the second round.”