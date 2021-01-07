OREM — Taking a win over Mountain View is rarely easy, as the Timpview girls basketball team learned during Thursday’s 57-47 win, which proved closer than the final score would indicate.
But armed with a furious pace and one of the better sister duos around the T-birds got it done.
“It’s always a battle when you go against Mountain View and tonight was no different,” said Timpview coach Aimee Dorais. “Coach (Gentry) Dickerson does such a good getting her team to play hard and scrappy, and we saw that tonight.”
The Bruins kept it relatively close throughout, although Timpview took a lead early in the second quarter which it held until the final buzzer sounded.
Key to maintaining the lead was a relentless press which Dorais likes to employ often, and which proved pivotal during key stretches on Thursday.
“The goal is always to outrun opponents and to keep pushing the pace,” Dorais said. “My philosophy is to press until proven otherwise. My favorite style is to play fast and loose and let the girls play. When it works, it looks good and when it doesn’t, we get in some trouble. Fortunately for us it worked a little bit.”
A key stretch for the T-birds came toward the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Clinging to a slim 33-30 lead late in the third, Dorais’ team reeled off five quick ones to enter the game’s final eight minutes up 38-30. That lead quickly was extended to 45-35 early in the fourth quarter, with Timpview never looking back.
Leading the way were the sister duo of Delaney and Saige Gibb, who scored 20 and 11 points, respectively.
“Those two are just relentless,” Dorais said. “I don’t think they both even have the memory of a goldfish with the pain they feel and mistakes they may make. They both just keep coming and going and going, and you love that, as a coach.”
Mountain View was led by Sydney White and her team-high 13 points.
With the win Timpview improves to 7-3 on the year, although the feeling is its best basketball is still ahead.
“We’ve had to deal with some injuries and still weren’t able to play with a full roster tonight with some a starter unable to play,” Dorais said. “So I think we can still make some good improvements, but I like where we’re at and it’s certainly good to be able to beat a very good team like Mountain View.”