Few teams in Utah exemplified the ideal of making the most of their state playoff opportunity like Mountain View did in 2019-20.
The Bruins came in slotted as the No. 18-seed in the ratings percentage index (RPI), forcing a trip to Box Elder to start the playoffs.
A week later, Mountain View had three straight upsets to its credit — including a 42-40 victory over No. 2-seed Farmington — and had reached the 5A semifinals before falling to the eventual champs from Highland.
It was a lesson that girls basketball teams throughout the state have to learn from.
If a team is a lower seed, it should take heart from the success of the Bruins because it might be their turn this year to do the same thing.
If a team is one of the favorites, Mountain View’s run is a clear reminder that no one can be overlooked.
Springville reached the 5A finals last season and as the No. 3-seed this year is once again considered to be one of the top squads in the classification.
Red Devil head coach Holli Averett was quick to point out that her team knows it can’t think it is going to cruise through the first rounds. It was nearly upset by No. 20-seed Bountiful in the second round in 2020, barely escaping with the 40-39 win.
“We’re taking one game at a time,” Averett said in a phone interview on Monday. “Last year that second-round game came down to one point, so we’re taking it game by game. We’re not overlooking anyone because upsets happen. That’s the fun part about state. There are those Cinderella teams like Mountain View last year. We’re hoping we just do our job one game at a time.”
“On some of those wins, we as coaches were not very happy,” Averett said. “We would have a 20-point win but we would get after them. We kept trying to tell them that this is all for state. We were nitpicking everything and pointing out those little things because those little things make a huge difference in the long run.”
All of the coaches hope that they have their teams ready to play their best basketball right now, since from here on out a loss means the end of the season.
Five area teams (Springville and No. 2-seed Lehi in Class 5A, No. 4-seed Lone Peak, No. 7-seed Skyridge and No. 8-seed Westlake in Class 6A) will have byes in the first round although that can be a mixed blessing.
Some teams might prefer to be getting accustomed to the tournament experience with a state playoff first round game.
Averett said the heightened intensity places extra emphasis on the need for solid defense, something that helped the Red Devils make their run last year.
“Adrenaline happens during state, so that makes shot go long,” Averett said. “Sometimes it takes a minute for us to get into the flow offensively, especially at state. It’s huge to know that while it might take us a few minutes to figure it out offensively, we have our good defense so that kind of can help us kind of hang on.”
She believes that one of the biggest factors that will determine who is successful at state is confidence.
“They need to believe in themselves,” Averett said. “We also have to have that never-give-up-type mentality. There will be those tough times and we will probably be down at some point but we never give up. We keep fighting.”
Tuesday, Feb. 23 First Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 22 American Fork at No. 11 Pleasant Grove
Thursday, Feb. 25 Second Round at home sites
20-13 winner at No. 4 Lone Peak
24-9 winner at No. 8 Westlake
23-10 winner at No. 7 Skyridge
Tuesday, Feb. 23 First Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Mountain View at No. 13 Salem Hills
No. 21 Timpanogos at No. 12 Provo
No. 17 Box Elder at No. 16 Orem
No. 18 Bonneville at No. 15 Wasatch
No. 26 Cottonwood at No. 7 Timpview
No. 22 Payson at No. 11 Murray
No. 27 Spanish Fork at No. 6 Maple Mountain
Thursday, Feb. 25 Second Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
18-15 winner at No. 2 Lehi
19-14 winner at No. 3 Springville
Friday, Feb. 26 Second Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Cedar Valley at No. 6 Sky View