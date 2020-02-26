Even with all the mistakes and the inexperience at the state tournament level, the Westlake girls basketball team still found itself with chances in the fourth quarter to rally past Bingham in Wednesday night's 6A quarterfinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
But although the Thunder nearly erased an 11-point deficit in a low-scoring, defensive struggle, they just couldn't get the big play they needed down the stretch and ended up losing to the Miners, 39-37.
"We didn't give up," Westlake head coach Mike O'Connor said. "This was the first time for a lot of our girls. Once we settled in, we were better. Both teams played hard and scrappy, and it was a physical game. We hit shots to get us back into the game. It would've been awesome to play Friday but I'm proud of the girls."
The Thunder had multiple chances to seize control when down 28-27 but couldn't get the ball to go in. They then closed the gap late and had a chance to tie in the final second but the inbounds pass was deflected and Bingham held on.
Westlake was led by 11 points from forward Susan Fano, while Madison Jones scored 11 points to pace Bingham.
The Thunder have a young team, so O'Connor is confident that it will come back anxious to improve for next year.
"As a team, you take these experiences -- especially with as many young kids as we have -- and learn and respond," O'Connor said. "They will be better for it. We're not going to hang our heads. It was an awesome year. We're no longer the team that just gets beat up. We're going to come to play."
Bingham advanced to face Copper Hills in the 6A semifinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday.