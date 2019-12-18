The Westlake girls basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start in their road game at Salem Hills on Wednesday night.
The Thunder roared out to a 19-1 advantage and appeared to be in control of the game.
But the Skyhawks refused to fold.
Salem Hills chipped away at the Westlake lead for much of the rest of the contest, eventually narrowing the gap to just two points in the fourth quarter.
With the result in the balance, the Thunder made the plays they had to make, closing the game on a 12-2 run to secure the 51-39 victory.
“We were really composed in the last five minutes and were able to get some stops,” Westlake head coach Mike O’Connor said. “Salem Hills had a terrific second quarter and only missed one shot. They did a nice job but I knew it would be a battle.”
He said the message to the girls late in the close game was a simple one.
“We told the kids we needed three stops in a row — and we got three stops in a row,” O’Connor said. “They accepted that challenge and did it. We ran a pick-and-roll on the wing and got a layup. We got a stop then got another layup on an in-bounds play.”
The Thunder did just that, getting stops and executing on offense to keep the Skyhawks at bay.
Salem Hills head coach Kyle Francom said that even though his girls weren’t able to come all the way back to get the win, he was proud of the way they dealt with adversity.
“I was really pleased with how we came in the second quarter and through most of the game,” Francom said. “To go from being down 19-1 to having it be a one-possession game, I couldn’t be prouder of the effort. It was little things we did to do it. Offensively it was keeping it basic, moving the ball, getting it in the paint and hitting open shots when we had them. Defensively I thought we did a much better job. If we can play like we did in the last three quarters in the rest of the season, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
Westlake once again had a balanced scoring effort, with junior guard Halle Hester and junior forward Susan Fano leading the way with 15 points a piece.
“We’re more balanced on the floor than we were last year,” O’Connor said. “I love the way we play.”
The Skyhawks got a great game from senior forward Brooke Vance inside as she scored 19 points to lead the way for the home team.
O’Connor said he likes how his team has been playing early in the season and feels like he has a squad that can win in a variety of ways.
“We can grind a game out, we can run, we can shoot it, we can go inside,” O’Connor said. “That’s what so fun about this team. They have come together and played well. But the kids know they can be better.”
Even though Salem Hills is currently a .500 team (4-4), believes his squad is nowhere close to being as good as it can be.
“I think I’ve learned that this team is capable of being pushed hard,” Francom said. “Unfortunately sometimes we play to the level of our competition, but this is a team that wants to be good. They are willing to learn and are willing to be pushed to get there.”
Westlake (9-0) will look to keep rolling when it hosts Skyline at 7 p.m. Thursday while the Skyhawks will not play again until they start Region 8 play at Payson at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 3.