Just over a week after tryouts were allowed, the Orem girls basketball team took the floor for the first time Thursday night at a tournament at Westlake — and found the No. 1 team in the state waiting.
“It’s just great to be back on the floor playing basketball,” Tiger head coach Nick Taylor said after his team lost to the Silverwolves, 88-40. “It’s some normalcy in all this chaos that is going on. It’s given the girls something to look forward to.”
He knew Fremont presented a monumental challenge but he wants his program developing that mindset.
“If you want to get better, this is something you have to do,” Taylor said. “To be the best you have to play the best. We probably won’t play anyone that is that good the rest of the season.”
If this had been a normal year, Fremont probably would’ve been at an out-of-state tournament during the first weekend in December — and there would’ve been no tournament because Westlake would’ve had the same plans.
“Normally we would be in California this week but I realized at the end of the summer that it wasn’t likely to happen,” Thunder head coach Mike O’Connor said. “I knew other teams would likely be in the same position, so I said, ‘why don’t we just host it here?’”
That was the genesis for this weekend’s event in Saratoga Springs, a tournament that had teams add and drop off up until a couple of weeks ago.
“Everyone was in the same boat,” O’Connor said. “Fremont had something fall apart. Everyone had things happen but it worked out. We ended up with a good mix of small, medium and big schools.”
O’Connor said they had plans in place if the state of Utah continued restricting high school sports like it did under the state of emergency orders in November.
“We anticipated that if it got shut down, we would do it the first week of January,” O’Connor said. “I talked to the coaches and they said they were in. They were great. They were excited to play and the kids were excited. Whether they had five days or 14 days of practice, everyone is ready to start playing.”
The Thunder took care of business in their opener on Thursday afternoon, defeating West, 76-39. Now Westlake prepares to play Orem on Friday and then battle Fremont on Saturday.
“I was excited about that,” O’Connor said. “I knew I wanted it to be a Saturday game during the day so it would feel like a state championship. We’ll have played games the days leading up to it. We’re going to get that experience. I’m excited to play Fremont and see where we are at. When you play the best teams in the state, you find out what you are doing well and what you need to improve on.”
Taylor has the same mindset and said that he learned from Thursday’s defeat that his Tigers are mentally tough.
“We have three starters returning and they showed that we can still fight and keep playing as hard as we can no matter what the score is,” Taylor said. “That’s going to benefit us down the road and help us when we get into battles in our region.”
He hopes that when Orem faces Westlake on Friday his girls will have shaken off some of the first-game nerves.
“Hopefully we’ll be a little bit better at executing,” Taylor said. “I also want to see better teamwork and positivity. We are big on building each other up and I would like to see a little more of that going into tomorrow.”
The Tigers (0-1) and the Thunder (1-0) are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday at Westlake.