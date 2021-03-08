A number of administrators stood in front of the Lehi student section, watching the Pioneer boys basketball battle Farmington in the 5A title game at Salt Lake Community College on Saturday.
For one, however, it was about more than just school spirit or the duties at the school.
Sean Yeager had coached most of the Lehi players up until he decided to step down at the end of the 2019-20 season. Instead of being on the bench directing the team as it defeated the Phoenix, 61-57, to win the championship, he was watching from the other side of the court as Quincy Lewis did the coaching.
"They're everybody's boys," Yeager said as he watched the celebration. "Quincy (Lewis) and his staff did such an amazing job. They got the best out of these kids. I couldn't be more proud of him and I couldn't be more proud of these players. It's awesome awesome."
Lewis and the Pioneer players were quick to recognize the work Yeager did is laying the foundation that resulted in the 2021 title.
"Yeager has been awesome to us the whole season," Lehi senior guard Tyson Hawkins said. "After every game, he texted us. He did everything. He is the nicest dude out there."
Lewis said he knows it can be tough to put personal feelings aside when there is change but couldn't say enough about how Yeager handled everything with the transition.
"When you step away for any reason, it's human nature to not want that program to do well," Lewis said. "But this guy right from Day 1, he put his arm around me and says, 'I've got your back.' It is so unusual to find a guy like that. It's just a special relationship that I have with him and that the guys have with him. They love him. He's the one who kind of brought them up as young guys."
For his part, Yeager said he appreciated how Lewis didn't try to make a clean break.
"He's always made me feel a part of it and I've always appreciated that," Yeager said. "This is their night and I just like seeing these seniors with a smile on their face and seeing these families smiles on their faces. These kids work so hard and I couldn't be more proud."
Yeager wasn't the only former Lehi head coach. Bob Barnes, who coached the Pioneers for a number of years was there as well.
The Springville girls basketball team also had a similar figure in attendance at Saturday's 5A title game as the Red Devils defeated Farmington, 39-38, with a dramatic, last-second layup.
Camie Oakey finished her coaching career two years ago but returned to watch girls she coached and her former assistant Holli Averett, who is now the head coach, get the championship.
Overcoming adversity
The 2020-21 season brought unique challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including almost no out-of-season preparation and the constant threat of having play suspended because of positive tests.
And then there were the key injuries.
One of the teams that got hit hard was the Springville girls squad, who lost a key point guard who got a lot of experience as a freshman when sophomore Brooke Pennington tore her ACL before the season.
Then during the season, the Red Devils also lost two key reserves, Ella Stoddard and Rie Briggs to injuries as well.
Those losses meant other Springville players, like sophomores Ellie Esplin, Kayla Porray and Madi Galbraith, had to step up.
It also meant that the senior group of Kayla Jackson, Lauryn Deede and Addisyn Johnson had to shoulder even more of the load.
In the championship, Esplin, Jackson, Johnson and Deede all played the entire game, while Galbraith stepped in when Porray had to sit because of foul trouble.
The Red Devils weren't the only team to experience devastating injuries.
Westlake had its most decorated center, Hunter Phillips, get hurt on a dunk in January.
Although he wasn't able to return, he was there to support the Thunder on every step of their run to Saturday's 6A title game and the emotions hit him hard both before the finals and after Westlake lost, 60-55, to Davis.
3A triumph in Nephi
It was an impressive run for the Juab boys basketball team in the 3A state playoffs.
The Wasps came in as the No. 2 seed in Class 3A but had to battle through some tough competition.
In the semifinals on Feb. 26, Juab was pushed to the end but held off No. 6-seed Judge Memorial to reach the title game, where No. 5-seed San Juan awaited after it upset No. 1-seed Grantsville.
The Wasps started strong then held off a late Bronco charge to win, 54-50, and earn the first boys basketball title for the school since 1960.
One interesting note was the family connection of senior Ty Allred, who led the team with 18.2 points per game. His father, Spencer Allred, is a Juab assistant coach but was also a state champ and an MVP when he played for Grantsville in 1998.
Top-notch academics
Two area high school were honored was academic state champions on Saturday.
In 5A girls basketball, Maple Mountain was recognized as having the best team GPA, while Wasatch earned that recognition for 5A boys basketball.