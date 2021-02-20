Anyone who has watched Region 4 and Region 7 boys basketball in 2020-21 know it has been a great year of hoops for both leagues.
The teams that ran the gauntlets of competing in those regions were rewarded when the Utah High School Activities Association announced the official seedings for the 6A and 5A state boys basketball tournaments on Saturday morning.
Timpview and Westlake, both of which emerged as league champs, earned the top seeds in their respective tournaments while the rest of the region also earned solid seeds.
Region 4 had all six teams in the top nine spots in the 6A tournament, with Pleasant Grove at No. 2, Corner Canyon at No. 3, American Fork at No. 4, Skyridge at No. 6 and Lone Peak at No. 9.
Region 7 also got a lot of high seeds as Lehi was slotted at No. 3, Mountain View came in at No. 5, Timpanogos was No. 6 and Alta was No. 9.
The top eight seeds in Class 6A and the top three seeds in Class 5A get first round byes while all other boys teams will play their first round games on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
While Utah Valley has two of the top three seeds in the Class 5A girls ranks, neither Lehi (No. 2-seed) nor Springville (No. 3-seed) were able to catch No. 1-seed Farmington for the top spot.
Maple Mountain did get the No. 6 seed while Timpview ended up at No. 7.
Lone Peak earned the highest local seed in the Class 6A tournament as the Knights are the No. 4 seed.
Skyridge came in at No. 7, while Westlake got the last first-round bye by getting the No. 8 seed.
They will face a tough battle to the top with teams like No. 1-seed Herriman, No. 2-seed Fremont and No. 3-seed Bingham all having their sights set on getting the state title.
State 5A and 6A girls basketball first round games will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
In Class 4A, the Cedar Valley boys team was slotted at No. 13 and will host No. 20 seed Mountain Crest on Tuesday, while the Aviator girls basketball team is the No. 11 seed and will play at Sky View in the second round on Friday, Feb. 26.
Here is the complete first round schedule for Utah Valley teams:
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 6A
Wednesday, Feb. 24
First Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Northridge at No. 9 Lone Peak
Friday, Feb. 26
Second Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
20-13 winner at No. 4 American Fork
17-16 winner at No. 1 Westlake
18-15 winner at No. 2 Pleasant Grove
11-22 winner at No. 6 Skyridge
CLASS 5A
Wednesday, Feb. 24
First Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 29 Spanish Fork at No. 4 Farmington
No. 20 Wasatch at No. 13 Provo
No. 21 Springville at No. 12 Maple Mountain
No. 28 Box Elder at No. 5 Mountain View
No. 17 Woods Cross at No. 16 Salem Hills
No. 25 Park City at No. 8 Payson
No. 23 Orem at No. 10 Bountiful
No. 27 East at No. 6 Timpanogos
Friday, Feb. 26
Second Round at home site, 7 p.m.
17-16 winner at No. 1 Timpview
19-14 winner at No. 3 Lehi
CLASS 4A
Tuesday, Feb. 23
First Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Mountain Crest at No. 13 Cedar Valley
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 6A
Tuesday Feb. 23
First Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 22 American Fork at No. 11 Pleasant Grove
Thursday, Feb. 25
Second Round at home sites
20-13 winner at No. 4 Lone Peak
24-9 winner at No. 8 Westlake
23-10 winner at No. 7 Skyridge
CLASS 5A
Tuesday, Feb. 23
First Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Mountain View at No. 13 Salem Hills
No. 21 Timpanogos at No. 12 Provo
No. 17 Box Elder at No. 16 Orem
No. 18 Bonneville at No. 15 Wasatch
No. 26 Cottonwood at No. 7 Timpview
No. 22 Payson at No. 11 Murray
No. 27 Spanish Fork at No. 6 Maple Mountain
Thursday, Feb. 25
Second Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
18-15 winner at No. 2 Lehi
19-14 winner at No. 3 Springville
CLASS 4A
Friday, Feb. 26
Second Round at home sites, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Cedar Valley at No. 6 Sky View