There are approximately 300 total high school boys and girls basketball teams in the state of Utah that competed in the 2019-20 regular season.
Only one team in the entire state, however, has a zero in its loss column.
It was definitely an incredible achievement for the Lehi girls basketball team to make it through the preseason and region gauntlets undefeated.
“I think heading into the season not a lot of people expected us to do a lot,” Pioneer head coach Aubrey Van Pelt said in a phone interview Monday. “Even the girls looked at it as a learning and growing year. There have been challenges, things we’ve had to overcome, but they have worked really hard. I think they’ve surprised themselves.”
She said one of the keys to the Lehi success was not letting any pressure get to them.
“They have been able to play a little relaxed,” Van Pelt said. “Since there were not huge expectations, our mentality was to just do our best and see what happens. We played tough teams in the preseason and the girls looked forward to those games. We faced good teams in our region and they went into different gear in region. Our goal has just to get better every day, to keep going and keep working. If we did that we felt we could do something really special.”
That amazing run was enough to earn the Region 7 title and resulted in the Pioneers getting the No. 1 seed in the 5A state tournament that starts this week, which should be the easiest road to the title.
But Van Pelt was quick to point out that all those past wins really mean nothing now.
“It doesn’t matter now,” Van Pelt said. “It’s still going to be a battle, still going to be a game. Things aren’t always going to go your way. Regardless if you are undefeated or a 50-50 team, if you peak at the right time it is anybody’s game, We’ve tried to just keep them focused on the next game because there are no guarantees.”
She wants her Pioneers thinking of the state tournament as a completely new season.
“We explain it to them as heading into a new season with a lot more competition,” Van Pelt said. “You crank up the emotion 20 times and crank up the intensity 10 times. Every team you play is going to give everything they have. They will play out of their minds. This is the tournament season and all you can do is prepare and give it everything you have. It’s a new set of challenges and new set of opportunities. You celebrate what you have done and enjoy the ride.”
Lehi gets a first-round bye, then will host the winner of Tuesday’s Spanish Fork-Hillcrest game on Thursday evening.
“We have to make sure we don’t overlook anybody,” Van Pelt said. “We need to make sure we play to the best of our ability every possession of every game we are in. If we don’t, anyone is beatable. There are so many great 5A teams that could take this thing. We have to play to best of our ability and if you do that, whether win or lose, you are proud of your kids.”
While the Pioneer girls were able to eliminate a lot of the seeding drama by simply being perfect during the season, things were more complicated for other teams.
Perhaps the epitome of how things can be tough is the Lehi boys basketball team.
The Pioneer boys rallied after going 4-6 in the preseason so surge to the top of Region 7, winning the league by two games as it defeated Timpanogos, Timpview and Orem.
But the computers that crunch the ratings percentage index (RPI) numbers weren’t impressed — and they are the vehicle for deciding state seedings.
So Lehi’s boys squad had to settle for the No. 7 seed, behind the No. 4-seeded Thunderbirds, the No. 5-seeded Timberwolves and the No. 6-seeded Tigers.
While that means the Pioneers have a first-round game (hosting Park City on Wednesday at 7 p.m.), the reality is that the Lehi boys team is in the same situation as everyone else:
Just win — or go home.
Players and coaches are adapting to the fact that region action doesn’t mean anything in terms of state tournaments, although it does have plenty of value in other ways.
“For us it means a lot,” Springville head boys basketball coach Justin Snell told the Daily Herald last week. “It’s the culmination of 14 games where state is lose and you’re out. Sometimes you get bit and sometimes you are on the other end like we were a few years ago where we got a few lucky bounces. State is not always the greatest test to say this is the best team, it’s the greatest test of who’s playing best at the moment.”
Springville senior guard Paul Terry said their is still satisfaction in emerging as the best team in a region, as the Springville boys basketball team was able to do this year.
“It still feels good, even though it doesn’t matter with the RPI,” Terry said. “It still feel like that’s a good thing to have under our belt going into state. It gives us some good confidence knowing that we took our region.”
The 5A and 6A girls basketball first round and the 4A boys basketball first round will take place at home sites on Tuesday, while the 5A and 6A boys basketball first round and the 4A girls basketball first round will take place at home sites on Wednesday.