The regular season for high school boys and girls basketball is in the books, so the question heading into Saturday was exactly where every team would get slotted for the upcoming 5A and 6A state tournaments.
That was answered Saturday at noon when the Utah High School Activities Association announced the final Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings and the corresponding brackets for the 5A and 6A boys and girls basketball tournaments.
The least surprising positioning had to be that of the Lehi girls squad, which surged through the entire season without suffering a loss and easily earned the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoffs.
Other top 5A girls teams included Springville (No. 4 seed), Salem Hills (No. 6 seed) and Maple Mountain (No. 7 seed).
The Lone Peak girls basketball squad won Region 4 and that helped propel the Knights to the No. 2 seed in the 6A bracket, behind No. 1 seed Fremont. Westlake is seeded third while Skyridge is seeded fifth.
The boys brackets revealed that Maple Mountain barely edged out Springville to be the top seed in Class 5A, while six of the top seven teams are from Utah Valley with Timpview getting the No. 4 seed, Timpanogos getting the No. 5 seed, Orem getting the No. 6 seed and Lehi getting the No. 7 seed (even though the Pioneers won Region 7 by two games).
The crazy-competitive Region 4 resulted in low seeds for the boys teams in Class 6A as Skyridge was only a No. 4 seed, while Westlake ended up as a No. 9 seed. Davis ended up getting the top seed for Class 6A.
The Class 4A seedings were also announced with first-year Cedar Valley getting slotted as a No. 14 seed in boys basketball and a No. 18 seed in girls basketball.
The boys and girls basketball state tournaments start with first round games at home sites starting Tuesday.
For complete details, go to http://UHSAA.org.