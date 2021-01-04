The Utah High School Activities Association kicked off 2021 Monday morning by publishing the first ratings percentage index (RPI) rankings for boys and girls basketball.

Three Utah Valley teams ended up earning the top spots in their respective divisions in the initial rankings as undefeated Pleasant Grove boys hoops seized the top spot in Class 6A, Timpview boys and Lehi girls basketball came in first in Class 5A.

Once again, it looks like Region 4 will be the elite boys basketball league in the state as the six teams from that division were all in the top eight of the 6A RPI rankings.

Coming in behind the Vikings was No. 2 Westlake, No. 3 Corner Canyon, No. 4 Skyridge, No. 6 American Fork and No. 8 Lone Peak.

Region 7 had the top three teams in the 5A boys basketball rankings as Lehi and Mountain View came in just behind the Thunderbirds.

The other division where Utah Valley teams were on top was the Class 5A girls, where Springville ended up as the No. 2 team behind Lehi.

Other teams also put themselves in good positions as Skyridge girls are No. 5 in Class 6A  and the Juab boys came in as the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A.

The first rankings are merely a guidepost as far as where teams sit as the preseason games come to a close. With more than a month of basketball yet to be played, there is still a lot that could change before playoff seedings are determined.

Here is a look at where Utah Valley teams ended up in the first 2020-21 basketball RPI rankings:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A

1. Pleasant Grove 0.797246

2. Westlake 0.761255

3. Corner Canyon 0.723166

4. Skyridge 0.679521

6. American Fork 0.666708

8. Lone Peak 0.611234

Class 5A

1. Timpview 0.667253 0.727273

2. Lehi 0.663822 0.777778

3. Mountain View 0.653140

8. Timpanogos 0.543412

10. Payson 0.533370

12. Provo 0.511543

17. Maple Mountain 0.481080

19. Wasatch 0.455442

20. Salem Hills 0.446592

21. Spanish Fork 0.446146

22. Orem 0.443823

25. Springville 0.350997

Class 4A

11. Cedar Valley 0.536756

Class 3A

3. Juab 0.610018

15. ALA 0.357176

19. Maeser 0.273748

Class 2A

11. American Heritage 0.483269

13. Rockwell 0.455059

18. UMACW 0.351863

19. Freedom Prep 0.306900

20. Merit 0.233896

Class 1A

5. Tintic 0.561278

10. Telos 0.497069

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A

5. Skyridge 0.695160

7. Lone Peak 0.690671

11. Westlake 0.591046

12. Pleasant Grove 0.535466

18. American Fork 0.420291

Class 5A

1. Lehi 0.691427

2. Springville 0.648289

7. Timpview 0.580811

12. Maple Mountain 0.520228

13. Provo 0.511976

15. Salem Hills 0.482424

18. Payson 0.460191

19. Wasatch 0.459486

20. Timpanogos 0.455222

22. Mountain View 0.445964

25. Orem 0.375755

28. Spanish Fork 0.303673

Class 4A

19. Cedar Valley 0.332366

Class 3A

11. ALA 0.446883

16. Juab 0.300834

18. Maeser 0.219825

Class 2A

9. Rockwell 0.551815

11. American Heritage 0.463234

15. Freedom Prep 0.405780

18. Merit 0.303027

22. UMACW 0.185112

Class 1A

16. Tintic 0.267922

