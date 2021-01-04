The Utah High School Activities Association kicked off 2021 Monday morning by publishing the first ratings percentage index (RPI) rankings for boys and girls basketball.
Three Utah Valley teams ended up earning the top spots in their respective divisions in the initial rankings as undefeated Pleasant Grove boys hoops seized the top spot in Class 6A, Timpview boys and Lehi girls basketball came in first in Class 5A.
Once again, it looks like Region 4 will be the elite boys basketball league in the state as the six teams from that division were all in the top eight of the 6A RPI rankings.
Coming in behind the Vikings was No. 2 Westlake, No. 3 Corner Canyon, No. 4 Skyridge, No. 6 American Fork and No. 8 Lone Peak.
Region 7 had the top three teams in the 5A boys basketball rankings as Lehi and Mountain View came in just behind the Thunderbirds.
The other division where Utah Valley teams were on top was the Class 5A girls, where Springville ended up as the No. 2 team behind Lehi.
Other teams also put themselves in good positions as Skyridge girls are No. 5 in Class 6A and the Juab boys came in as the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A.
The first rankings are merely a guidepost as far as where teams sit as the preseason games come to a close. With more than a month of basketball yet to be played, there is still a lot that could change before playoff seedings are determined.
Here is a look at where Utah Valley teams ended up in the first 2020-21 basketball RPI rankings:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A
1. Pleasant Grove 0.797246
2. Westlake 0.761255
3. Corner Canyon 0.723166
4. Skyridge 0.679521
6. American Fork 0.666708
8. Lone Peak 0.611234
Class 5A
1. Timpview 0.667253 0.727273
2. Lehi 0.663822 0.777778
3. Mountain View 0.653140
8. Timpanogos 0.543412
10. Payson 0.533370
12. Provo 0.511543
17. Maple Mountain 0.481080
19. Wasatch 0.455442
20. Salem Hills 0.446592
21. Spanish Fork 0.446146
22. Orem 0.443823
25. Springville 0.350997
Class 4A
11. Cedar Valley 0.536756
Class 3A
3. Juab 0.610018
15. ALA 0.357176
19. Maeser 0.273748
Class 2A
11. American Heritage 0.483269
13. Rockwell 0.455059
18. UMACW 0.351863
19. Freedom Prep 0.306900
20. Merit 0.233896
Class 1A
5. Tintic 0.561278
10. Telos 0.497069
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 6A
5. Skyridge 0.695160
7. Lone Peak 0.690671
11. Westlake 0.591046
12. Pleasant Grove 0.535466
18. American Fork 0.420291
Class 5A
1. Lehi 0.691427
2. Springville 0.648289
7. Timpview 0.580811
12. Maple Mountain 0.520228
13. Provo 0.511976
15. Salem Hills 0.482424
18. Payson 0.460191
19. Wasatch 0.459486
20. Timpanogos 0.455222
22. Mountain View 0.445964
25. Orem 0.375755
28. Spanish Fork 0.303673
Class 4A
19. Cedar Valley 0.332366
Class 3A
11. ALA 0.446883
16. Juab 0.300834
18. Maeser 0.219825
Class 2A
9. Rockwell 0.551815
11. American Heritage 0.463234
15. Freedom Prep 0.405780
18. Merit 0.303027
22. UMACW 0.185112
Class 1A
16. Tintic 0.267922