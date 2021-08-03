It’s not unusual for the beginning of a new realignment period in Utah high school sports to require name badges as teams get shuffled around into new classifications and put into new regions.
As girls soccer teams play the first games on Tuesday of the period going from the fall of 2021 to the spring of 2023, however, acclimation likely won’t be as big of an issue for Utah Valley schools.
That’s because for majority of athletic programs in the area, there weren’t many changes.
Region 4 in Class 6A, for example, is the same as it was before (American Fork, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge and Westlake).
The former Regions 7 and 8 in Class 5A had minor changes but the core group of schools is the same (although now they are named Regions 8 and 9).
The new Region 9 doesn’t have Payson or Park City any more, but Maple Mountain, Provo, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Springville and Wasatch are all still there in all sports.
Things are a little different in Region 8, which has Alta, Jordan, Lehi, Orem and Timpview for all sports and adds Mountain View and Timpanogos in everything but football.
The new Region 7 is where Class 5A made many of its changes.
Cedar Valley, Hillcrest, Payson, Stansbury, Tooele and Uintah will compete in all sports in that region, while Cottonwood will play in everything but football, while Mountain View and Timpanogos will play football in Region 7.
The only large school in Utah Valley to change classifications was Cedar Valley as the Aviators moved from Class 4A to 5A two years after opening their doors.
“I was very grateful that we were able to just stay in 5A and not go to 6A,” Cedar Valley athletic director Sharon Mardesich said in a phone interview Monday. “The majority of our coaching staff is pretty young. We knew we were going 5A and I love the region we’re in. We got really fortunate with the region and we’re really fortunate because we were so young in those two 4A years.”
She is optimistic about the future for the Aviators because 2021-22 will be the first season that many of the teams will have a lot of senior leadership.
“I feel like we did pretty well as a 4A school,” Mardesich said. “I think we got recognized a little bit there, but I’m really excited to see what we do this year. This is going to be our first year where we have a lot of seniors. Our girls soccer coach was telling me she is going to have eight or nine seniors, we’re over 20 on football and volleyball is going to have quite a few. Usually we have had like one or two. I think it’s going to be good.”
The Aviators are excited to be able to maintain some of the rivalries from what had been Region 10 in Class 4A, particularly with Tooele and Stansbury.
“We feel like it’s a good healthy competition in our region, very balanced for us,” Mardesich said. “We feel that our sports that had some struggles and growth were very young teams as well. It’ll be it’ll be great to see what happens for Cedar Valley.”
Mardesich saw a school grow quickly when she was at Westlake and is seeing the same thing again at Cedar Valley, which is projected to see its numbers continue to increase in the next two years.
“We know in two years we’re going to hit 6A and be up there with the big boys,” Mardesich said. “When you have that kind of stuff, you get a little bit of anxiety. But right now we’re just going to focus and do our best on this 5A level and hopefully make some good noise. I’m hoping we really put Cedar Valley on the map.”
While some schools and programs have a tough time coming to grips with realignment and how it impacts competitions, Mardesich said she’s glad the Utah High School Activities Association goes through that process.
“I think realignment is good because it gives you good change and gives you a fresh beginning,” Mardesich said. “It’s awesome. We’re not afraid of it.”
The 2021-22 girls soccer season will get things started with a number of nonregion games on Tuesday, including Cedar Valley hosting Granger at 6 p.m.