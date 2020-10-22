Lone Peak head girls cross country coach Courtney Meldrum couldn't help but shake her head and sigh as she thought about what had happened to her Knights during the 6A state race at Soldier Hollow in Heber on Thursday.
"Welcome to 2020, right?" Meldrum said with a rueful laugh.
Meldrum's squad came in as favorites to win the title for the second straight year and things appeared to be going to plan in the early going.
"In the first mile, we tried to run smart, run the hills smart," Lone Peak junior Eliza Mason said. "The third mile was the hardest. We tried to stay in it mentally but it's hard when the legs are tired."
But disaster struck for Knight senior Eliza Arrington, who had been one of the top runners for the team all year and was near the front of the pack.
"She looked so strong," Mason said. "She was in front of me but then I saw her go down. It threw me off a bit. I wanted to pick her up but I had to stay in it and focus on the end. It was shocking, honestly."
After Arrington's collapse, Meldrum immediately to be there for her fallen runner.
"She said she just blacked out," Meldrum said. "She couldn't breath. She was laying there saying, 'I will finish! I will finish!' I must have had to shove her down like five times and tell that she wasn't going to finish right then. That's who she is. She's awesome."
Meanwhile the top five Knights — led by Mason's second place finish in a time of 20:25.3 — had all crossed the finish line.
"It's one of those moments as a coach where you feel torn," Meldrum said. "I didn't get to see some of the runners finish because I was helping out on the course. You feel like you are needed both here and there. I'm grateful these girls love each other, so when I have to be somewhere else, they support one another. That's a gift they give each other."
Senior Reagan Gardner had ended up third but went back along the course to see if Arrington was OK.
"Those two have been Tweedledee and Tweedledum," Meldrum said. "That's what we call them. That's how it should've finished, no matter what they would've done to us."
Gardner ended up helping Arrington to make it along the course, although doing so risked disqualification.
"They disqualified Reagan at first because she had crossed the line and came back to get Eliza (Arrington)," Meldrum said. "Upon appeal, however, they overturned it because Arrington was already out because we had already helped her. Also, Reagan didn't cross the finish line again."
Even if the disqualification had stood and Lone Peak didn't have the scores of two of its top three runners, the Knights still would've had the depth to win the title.
In the end, Lone Peak officially won the championship with a score of 37 points, 45 points in front of second-place American Fork.
"It is awesome," Mason said. "We wanted to put in our best and not let down. I was happy to finish and turn around to find the rest of the team right there. It's so helpful to have such a supportive team."
In addition to Mason and Gardner, the Knights also got counting finishes from junior Taylor Rohatinsky (seventh), junior Katie Bybee (eighth) and senior Anna Scholes (ninth).
"They are strong and courageous," Meldrum said. "They didn't give up. I'm just proud of them for sticking in it. To put five in the Top 10, what a gift for them. They earned it."
Meldrum couldn't keep the emotion out of her voice as she talked about the seniors.
"I've had those girls for four years," Meldum said. "I just love them. There are no other words to describe it. They've been a joy to coach. It's been a blessing in my life to have them, to watch them grow and become who they are."
She and Mason both said having the trials of the 2020 season make the title even more special.
"For them to run through a year that hasn't been normal in any way, shape or form and never give up, if you look at them they smile a lot," Meldrum said. "They know who they are. They are happy people. That's the beauty of them."
Other top performances were put in by Pleasant Grove senior Sariah Hernandez, who finished fifth, and American Fork freshman Avalon Mecham, who ended up 10th. She was the first of five Cavemen runners who finished within 14 places of each other to get that runner-up finish.