Lehi senior Anna Martin and Skyridge juniors Creed and Davin Thompson competed in the 41st annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships (FLCCC) National Finals Presented by Eastbay Saturday at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.
Creed Thompson had the best finish, ending up in 18th place (15:42.9) in the boys race with Davin Thompson came in 23rd (15:49.8).
Martin finished 25th in the girls race, coming in with a time of 18:12.6.
Zofia Dudek of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Josh Methner of Mount Prospect, Ill. captured first-place titles.