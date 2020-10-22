An iron-clad contract helped Skyridge win the 6A boys state cross country championship.
The Falcons finished 2-3-4 in the 3.1-mile race at Solider Hollow in Midway on Thursday to earn the school’s first boys team title since its doors opened in 2016.
While Creed Thompson, his brother Davin and Seth Wallgren finished 2-3-4 for Skyridge, American Fork junior Nathan Jaster — who was 19th in the state finals as a sophomore — made a big push in the final mile of the race and sprinted past the field to the individual Class 6A title.
The Thompsons and Wallgren led the race at the first mile. Creed Thompson still held the lead at the second mile but Jaster moved up from seventh to third. He took over in the final mile to win by nearly 11 seconds.
“I decided to be a little more strategic taking it out,” Jaster said. “Some of the times coming in (earlier races) were kind of slow. The strategy paid off because I had a lot more energy at the end and it worked out. It’s super hard having hills at the beginning of the race.”
Jaster said his older brothers and his father all ran cross country and once he tried it, he was hooked. The tradition at American Fork meant a lot to him as well.
“I look up to all my teammates, of course, and everybody knows Casey Clinger (a former Gatorade National Runner of the Year) and all the other American Fork runners who have gone to BYU,” Jaster said. “Winning this race was a big surprise. I was more than happy just trying to win as a team and getting into the top three was my goal.”
The Skyridge runners all signed a contract at the beginning of the season of their own creation.
“This team has such incredible self-discipline,” Falcons coach Jamie Alvizo said. “The things these boys do outside of regular practice in just insane for a high schooler. They put away their phones at 9 p.m. and all go to bed. They don’t eat sugar the entire season. They are so diligent with their nutrition and hydration. They understand that to be at the top they have to look at more than just putting in miles. They have really built such a great culture where everyone feels on board. One through seven, they are all part of the plan.”
Creed Thompson will run for Ed Eyestone at BYU next season.
“Last year it was cool to get the individual title, especially because I was the underdog coming in,” he said. “I’ve worked my butt off with everyone else here all year and the past four years. Winning the team title means way more because that’s what matters. That’s really going to start a team legacy and help make the team good for years to come. Jaime deserves it. She’s the best coach ever and finally getting her a title really means a lot.”
American Fork, led by Jaster and Jayden Fitzgarrald (seventh place), pushed Skyridge to the end but the Falcons held on for a 57-62 win.
5A BoysFor the second straight season, Farmington held off Timpanogos to claim the 5A boys state team title.
The T-Wolves suffered some bad luck when one of their top runners, senior Isaac Berlin, fell sick after the region race and hadn’t recovered enough to finish at the state meet where he was projected, likely the top ten. Both Farmington and Timpanogos had three runners in the top ten finishers, but the Phoenix had its five scoring runners in the top 12 and edged out the T-Wolves 50-44.
“For our boys it was heartbreaking,” Timpanogos coach Jody Benson said. “We knew it would be tough. We thought Orem would be our toughest competition but Farmington ran the best race of their whole season. We did the best we could do at that point but didn’t have enough for today.”
Benson said Farmington had a great start on the challenging course at Soldier Hollow Golf Course and it took a courageous effort from his runners to earn the second-place trophy.
“We had to fight hard to pass on course because there’s really no good passing area,” Benson said. “Farmington was beating us pretty badly with a mile left and we made a huge surge, but didn’t have enough at the end.”
One of those that surged as senior Luke Douglas, who turned in a time of 17:07.1 to finish second behind Bountiful’s Dalton Mortensen (16:41.5).
Douglas, who finished sixth in last year’s race at Sugarhouse Park, said Berlin was on his mind as he moved past several runners from fifth place to second in the final 400 meters.
“We were definitely coming to win,” Douglas said. “Isaac would have been up with me but he was sick. I think we did the best we could and I’m really proud of all my teammates. I just wanted to win so bad. Getting second was a great surprise and I’m happy with it.”
Douglas’ teammates Bronson Dameron and Thys Hansen finished fifth and seventh, respectively. Orem’s Jayden Holdsworth came in ninth at 17:24.1.Orem finished third in the team race with 123 points.
Mountain View, behind Braden Minor in 15th place, came in fourth with 159 points.
Timpview was eighth, Springville ninth and Lehi tenth in the team competition.