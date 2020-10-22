When a couple of the runners who have regularly finished near the top for the Springville girls cross country team had some tough stretches during the 5A state race at Soldier Hollow in Heber on Thursday, it might have been a big problem for the title hopes of the defending champs.
It didn't turn out that way for this Red Devil squad because — just like they have all season — other runners answered the call.
"When we had a couple who didn't place, others were their to step up and fill their shoes," Springville head coach Samantha Smith said. "We had runners who have been our No. 6 or No. 7 runners who finished as our No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 placers."
The overall depth and ability of the squad was on full display as the Red Devils ran away with their third straight 5A title, tallying a team score of 38 points. That was 131 points in front of second-place Timpanogos.
"It's amazing," Red Devil sophomore Sarah Galbraith said. "I love how accomplished you feel afterwards. It's such a great feeling to be able to celebrate as a team."
Galbraith, as she has for much of the year, led the way for Springville as she came in fourth overall in a time of 20:41.4.
"It was definitely hard," Galbraith said. "Throughout this whole season we have been training for hills but it is still painful. You have to stay as positive as you can and think of your end goal."
Smith wasn't at all surprised to see Galbraith perform at such a high level at state.
"Sarah has been our most consistent runner all year," Smith said. "She really ran well. The others have kind of yo-yoed back and forth."
In this race, it was Emily Sumsion (No. 6 overall), Lydia Templeman (No. 9 overall), Laurissa Blakey (No. 10 overall) and Lydia Felix (No. 15 overall) who provided the scoring in addition to Galbraith.
"Laurissa did awesome to finish 10th and Lydia Templeman also ran a great race," Smith said. "This is the second straight year Lydia Felix has had to see a teammate about to collapse and known she had to pick it up. She's had that job twice."
She explained that the team strategy was to not go out too quickly.
"The girls ran super-smart," Smith said. "In the first mile, we went out easier than we normally do. We then took off when we hit the downhill and didn't look back. We came and ran the Wasatch Invitational and the girls didn't love it. What I love is that this is a course where the strongest runners win. It's tactical and you have to use the downhills."
While victory at state has become a familiar situation for the Red Devils in the last few years, Smith recognized that the success in 2020 required the entire team to dig deep.
"It's been crazy," Smith said. "What we were able to do was thanks to our depth. Our junior varsity runners have been awesome. We had times where our JV team beat the varsity, thanks in part to quarantines. It's been much different this year but the girls have come in with a huge amount of gratitude to just be able to compete. A lot of places don't have that opportunity this year. They just wanted to be out there and it didn't matter what happened."
Galbraith said every year being able to bring home the title trophy is a special experience.
"It's just as rewarding because we put in all the work," Galbraith said. "We deserve it."
The top Utah Valley individual finisher was Timpview senior Brynn Esplin, who came in with a time of 20:06.5, 11 seconds behind Woods Cross senior Carlee Hansen. Timpanogos sophomore Raygan Peterson was third overall (20:38.3).
In the team competition, the Timberwolves did just enough to hold off third-place Mountain View for the runner-up spot, while Timpview (fifth), Orem (sixth), Wasatch (seventh) and Salem Hills (eighth) also had excellent performances.