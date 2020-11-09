The state of emergency order announced by Utah governor Gary Herbert Sunday night directly addressed high school sports.
"Youth and high school students must not participate in extracurricular activities, including athletic and intramural events, for the duration of the order," a statement on the state's Coronavirus.Utah.Gov website said. "This does not limit intercollegiate athletic events, or practices and games associated with high school championships, that follow instructions for testing and limiting crowd size, as detailed in the order."
Herbert said during his presentation that "students who participate in school activities outside the controlled school environment frequently get and spread COVID-19," which was why sporting events were being postponed.
The Utah High School Activities Association issued a statement after the Herbert announcement acknowledging the situation but without announcing any new plans.
"The UHSAA is also aware of this evening's (Sunday's) State Health Order from Governor Herbert," the statement said. "Association staff will work with the Governor's Office and the State Health Department to understand the unique impacts to UHSAA activities, including the conclusion of the UHSAA State Football Championships and UHSAA winter activities. The UHSAA will communicate with member schools as soon as information is available on protocols and procedures moving forward. The safety of students and Utah communities will continue to be paramount to the Association and its member high schools."
The "Frequently Asked Questions" section on the state website clarified some of the details regarding the high school football playoffs:
"A high school football practice or game is allowed if all of the following requirements are met:
- "Each participant including coaches, trainers, staff members, and athletes must wear a face mask. Athletes are allowed to take their face masks off while playing.
- "Spectators are limited to the participating athletes, coaches, trainers, and staff members. In addition, each athlete, coach, trainer, or staff member is allowed to bring 2 guests only to games.
- "Spectators must wear a face mask.
- "Spectators must stay at least 6 feet from people they don’t live with.
- "Coaches, trainers, staff members, and athletes must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before the game."
Other high school sports, which would currently include basketball and wrestling practices as well as swimming and diving practices and competitions, are postponed for at least two weeks.
Check back for more updates as further information becomes available.