Head coach: Aaron Behm (11th season)
2019 record: 10-5 overall, 3-2 Region 4 (2nd-tie)
Playoffs: Lost to Corner Canyon 49-14 in 6A title game
Players to Watch: Sr. QB Maddox Madsen, Jr. LB/TE Noah Moeaki, Jr. LB Fisher Ingersoll, Sr. OL/DLHunter Deuel, Sr. OL/DL Houston Griffith
Outlook: The Cavemen have come oh-so-close in the past two seasons to winning their first state championship since 1992, reaching the 6A title game twice but falling to Lone Peak and Corner Canyon, respectively.
Each year, Aaron Behm finds enough guys to be truly competitive in the classification’s most difficult region.
American Fork certainly has some holes to fill, especially those of super productive wide receiver Devin Downing (1,787 yards and 23 touchdowns), running back Jaxon Gregory (1,514 yards, 19 TD’s) and explosive linebacker Bodie Schoonover.
The Cavemen do return quarterback Maddox “Mad Dog” Madsen, who threw for 3,693 yards and 42 touchdowns during his sophomore season. Noah Moeaki and Garrison Grimes, who both had 23 receptions last season, will attempt to pick up the slack since Downing has graduated. Linemen Hunter Deuel, Houston Griffith, MacKay Owens and Griffin Hadlock will provide the beef up front on both sides of the ball. The linebacking crew should be solid, led by junior Fisher Ingersoll, senior Losi Burningham and Moeaki. Gabe Shipley and Sam Hafen will get opportunities to take over some of Gregory’s carries.