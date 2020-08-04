Head coach: Nate Porter
2019 record: 2-3 in 3A Region 14, 7-5 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Juab, 35-7, in 3A quarterfinals
Players to Watch: Alec Shockley (Sr. OL/DL), Nate Johnson (Sr. OL/DL), Duncan Henstra (Jr. DE/TE)
Outlook: There is something very satisfying for the Eagles about being able to say they are coming off a winning season. After all, it’s the first time its ever happened in ALA football history.
Now the challenge for head coach Nate Porter and his squad is to build on the momentum of the 7-5 season the Eagles put together in 2019 — but that won’t be easy.
“This year will be a little different because I had a three-year starter at quarterback and Fielding Morley, who had over 5,000 combined yards from scrimmage in his last two years, both graduate,” Porter said. “But this year the leadership is the best I’ve ever seen. We have the same group that has played together since seventh grade and that’s something we’ve never really had.”
With some key leaders in the trenches and more depth at the skilled positions, Porter believes his team will be ready to battle in the always-competitive Region 14. He thinks a big key will be being able to get off to a fast start and enjoy early success.
Perspective: Porter said the current situation with COVID-19 has changed the way the players and coaches look at the football season.
“I have kids with family in other states where they have postponed football,” Porter said. “They are grateful that we have a season here in Utah. I think they are a lot more thankful for the situation they are in than they have been before.”