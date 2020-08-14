Head coach: Tyler Anderson (5th season)
2019 record: 9-3 overall, 5-2 Region 10 (3rd)
Playoffs: Lost to Sky View 56-13 in 4A quarterfinals
Players to Watch: RB/LB McKay Strauss, WR Jett Anderson, OL/DL Junior Teaupa, LB Chris Esparaza, DB Kade Kunz, WR David Hair
Outlook: The Bruins finished 9-3 last season for their best record since winning eight games in 1989. Tyler Anderson has steadily built the program up from a 0-10 start in 2016 and the Bruins should be a contender in 4A again.
Quarterback Deuce Anderson, who accounted for 3,508 total yards and 39 touchdowns, has moved on to Southern Utah. The good news for the Bruins is that running back McKay Strauss returns after rushing for 781 yards and nine touchdowns last season, averaging 7.7 yards per carry and there are three returning receivers for senior Kaden Kunz, sophomore Jackson McCarty and newcomer Micah Madry to throw the ball to.
Junior Teupa returns to anchor the lines. Four of the top five tacklers come back in 2020, including Teupa and linebacker Chris Esparaza.
“When I took over it was a struggle to get enough kids out,” Anderson said. “This year I had to buy more uniforms because we have more numbers. Winning helps kids to come out.”
Perspective: “It was a struggle this spring but I think the state allowing us to start practicing in June was a big thing,” Anderson said. “It helped the kids mentally and physically to be out doing stuff. With all the states around us not playing and college football canceling seasons, the kids are just grateful for the chance to play as many games as they can.”