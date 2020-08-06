Head coach: Weston Zabriskie
2019 record: 5-7 (4-3 in 4A Region 10)
Playoffs: Lost 62-0 to Sky View in 4A second round.
Players to Watch: Garrett Patton (Sr. DB), Vili Mausia (Sr. ATH), Keegan Sylvester (Sr. LB), Connor Petersen (Jr. OL/DL)
Outlook: Aviator head coach Weston Zabriskie felt like the first year of the Cedar Valley football program went pretty well, all things considered. Now he’s looking to take another step forward.
“We must have done something right because our numbers are up even more,” Zabriskie said. “I don’t have any equipment left in our equipment room. A lot of kids are completely bought in to the program, so we are excited about it.”
Zabriskie believes that having the right mindset is what will make the biggest difference for the Aviators. He wants his guys improving every day and the results will take care of themselves.
Perspective: Zabriskie admires the resiliency of the players and how they bounce back from tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are excited to get out and get to work,” he said. “We preach doing our part so we can enjoy the season and enjoy the moments that come. One of my favorite things to tell the boys is that high school sports is such a special thing. If you say Friday night lights anywhere in the country, people know exactly what you are talking about. I want them to take advantage of that. They understand the situation and kids have stayed home to protect their team, just in case. It’s neat to see them put the team first.”