Head coach: Ed Larson
2019 record: 10-4 (3-2 in 5A Region 7)
Playoffs: Lost 35-7 to Timpview in 5A semifinals.
Players to Watch: Creyton Cooper (Sr. QB), Josiah Westover (Sr. TE), Isaiah Tauai (Sr. WR), Christian Wren (Sr. LB), Izak Harward (Sr. DB)
Outlook: The Pioneers made it all the way to the 5A semifinals last year but don’t expect to see a big dropoff in 2020, according to head coach Ed Larson.
“We are experienced in some position and really young in others, but I like our young guys who are stepping in,” Larson said. “They have the chance to be really, really good. A question all teams are going to have to figure out is how much did the lack of an offseason affect the team.”
Health and injuries will definitely have an impact, so Larson knows there is an element of luck to how the season will go. He also pointed to special teams as an area that can make or break a team, especially in a tough league like Region 7.
Perspective: Larson said that when the guys first got back from the shutdown, it felt like they were hesitant and unsure because of the disruption to their lives.
“It took a couple of weeks before it clicked and internally the players realized it was going to happen,” Larson said. “We haven’t talked about the pandemic except talking about how eyes are on us and people are going to judge this season off of football. We want to set the tone by doing things right. We were going to follow the guidelines but we are also going to go all in and expect to play all the games.”