Head coach: Bart Brockbank
2019 record: 4-10 overall, 1-4 Region 4 (5th-tie)
Playoffs: Lost to Corner Canyon 34-7 in 6A semifinals
Players to Watch: John Henry Daley (Sr. DE), Maxx Oborn (Sr. DL), Tyler Ware (Sr. OT), Britton Berry (Sr. S), Eli Cloward (Sr. WR/DB), Luke Romney (Sr. QB), Jonah Hemuli (Sr. QB)
Outlook: Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank’s way of handling the distractions of COVID-19 is to simply surge ahead.
The Knights experienced a rather large bump in the road in 2019. The UHSAA forced Lone Peak to forfeit five games for using an illegible player, but coach Bart Brockbank and his coaching staff kept the team focused. The Knights advanced all the way to the 6A semifinals before losing to eventual champion Corner Canyon.
“I think if they allow the season I would expect to be very competitive in a difficult region and classification,” Brockbank said. “We are replacing a lot of key personnel who graduated last year but I expect new players to step up and fill those spots.”
Brockbank will rely on a strong defense again with defensive linemen John Henry Daley and Maxx Oborn leading the way. Britton Berry anchors the secondary along with Eli Cloward, who will also play receiver. Luke Romney threw for 1,703 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and will be challenged at that spot by Jonah Hemuli.
Perspective: “I don’t let small bumps in the road change my overall outlook on life or football,” Brockbank said. “This too shall pass and we need to be respectful but yet not ignore the information and statistics we have currently, which would allow life to push forward, with certain temporary modifications in order to accommodate playing a season.”